Watch: Las Vegas car crushed by power poles during windstorm with 60-70 mph gusts

LAS VEGAS – Ferocious winds sent power poles crashing onto a Las Vegas road on Tuesday afternoon, crushing one vehicle as a dashcam recorded the whole ordeal.

Video from the dashcam begins with traffic moving along Jones Boulevard, which runs several blocks west of the Las Vegas strip. Then in the distance, brake lights on the cars ahead turn on in unison as something seemed amiss.

At that point, power poles can be seen collapsing one-by-one onto the cars. In about four seconds, a power pole close to the car with the dashcam snaps and falls onto the hood of the car.

"Oh man," someone could be heard saying in the car.

Local reports said the driver was not injured. They noted that as his car was trapped underneath the power pole, he managed to escape through the passenger side door, as electrical wires blocked the driver's side door.

The incident occurred during an intense windstorm that swept through Las Vegas, producing wind gusts of 60 mph at Harry Reid International Airport and wind gusts of at least 70 mph at observation stations around nearby Henderson.

The powerful winds knocked over power poles across Las Vegas, particularly in the western and northern suburbs. Overall, the damage caused a power outage for more than 30,000 customers, according to NV Energy.

In addition to collapsing power poles, the wind also whipped up a dust storm that caused visibility to plummet. Clark County Nevada officials noted reports of only a quarter mile of visibility with winds of up to 60 mph.

Northeast of Las Vegas, the wind was a likely factor in the spread of a wildfire that killed a number of farm animals, according to the Clark County Fire Department.