Extreme Weather
Tennessee dog trapped in tree rescued 3 days after Helene floods

Video shows the stranded pup being helped down from 20 feet up by the Kingsport Fire Department and Murfreesboro Police.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. – Firefighters get calls to help cats stuck in trees, but because of the catastrophic flooding from Helene, the fire crew in Kingsport, Tennessee, responded to a call this week to help get a dog who was stranded in a tree.

Working with a K-9 search unit from the Murfreesboro Police Department, the dog was found alive and stranded about 20 feet up in the tree three days after the floods, according to the Kingsport Fire Department. 

The tree was near the Nolichucky River in Washington County, which flooded during Helene's historic rainfall, leading to deaths and dozens of rescues in the region. More than 10 people have died in Northeastern Tennessee from Helene's devastating impacts, including two deaths in Washington County. 

'WHY DID YOU MAKE US WORK?': IMPACT PLASTICS EMPLOYEE RECALLS HELENE FLOOD THAT KILLED COWORKERS

The firefighters were excited to bring the dog down and get her checked for a microchip, hopefully reuniting her with her family. 

"I bet she’s chipped," one says.

"Good girl," several of the firefighters said. "Hey, puppy dog."

VIDEO SHOWS DAMAGE TO BRIDGES THAT COLLAPSED INTO RIVER FLOODED BY HELENE IN EAST TENNESSEE

Despite some harrowing rescues and hard days after Helene's deadly flooding, the firefighters had a sense of humor about this rescue with a happy ending. Someone nearby asked if they often get calls for dogs in trees.

"Sometimes, actually for cats," a crew member responds.

The fire department said the dog has been turned over to the local animal control and will be reunited with its family on Thursday. 

