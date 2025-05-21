Search
Kentucky tornado survivor still in shock over losing everything: 'Everything's just gone'

Roberts said they're feeling a lot while trying to find help and resources after the EF-4 tornado that ripped through London, Kentucky destroyed his apartment complex. "We're going through the motions," he said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
LONDON, Ky.– Getson Roberts and his family are among the many who lost their home during the deadly EF-4 tornado that ripped through London, Kentucky last week.

Roberts said he and his family were going to go to the basement in their apartment complex when he saw a power line sparking from the corner of his eye. 

He said he ushered everyone back inside and told them to stand in the doorways, since they didn't have time to get to the basement. 

"As soon as we got in and got down, it hit us," Roberts told FOX Weather.

KENTUCKY WOMAN SAVES 2-YEAR-OLD SON BURIED IN TORNADO RUBBLE BY 'FOLLOWING HIS CRY'

When they emerged from the rubble, Roberts said it looked like a bomb went off.

"This is something that you see and hear about, but you never think it'll happen to you," he said. 

KENTUCKY STUDENTS HELP WITH RECOVERY EFFORTS IN WAKE OF DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK IN AMERICA’S HEARTLAND

Damage in London, Kentucky after an EF-4 tornado.

Damage in London, Kentucky after an EF-4 tornado. 

(Getson Roberts / FOX Weather)

While Roberts and his family survived, two people died in the complex where Roberts lived. 

Roberts said debris is everywhere around them. 

"Everything's just gone," he said.

He added it's hard to explain how he and his family are feeling.

"We're still in shock," Roberts said. "It's a lot to take in at once." 

He said they're feeling a lot while trying to find help and resources. "We're going through the motions," he said. 

KENTUCKY WOMAN GRIEVING AFTER LOSING BOTH PARENTS IN CATASTROPHIC LONDON TORNADO: 'MY HEART IS BROKEN'

Roberts did his interview with FOX Weather from his car. 

"All the windows are gone, and it looks like it's been in a demolition derby," Roberts said. 

He said he and his family have been using the vehicle to get supplies because it's all they have left. 

Thankfully, Roberts said his community has been rallying together to offer resources to people impacted. 

"I'm truly grateful," Roberts said. "They have really helped us tremendously." 

Roberts and his family have a place to stay for the time being.  He said he has no intentions of leaving London to live elsewhere. 

"This is our home," he said. "I plan on staying here." 

