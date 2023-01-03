Rally car driver, YouTube star Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident in Utah

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – Rally car driver and YouTube star Ken Block died on Monday in a snowmobile crash near his Utah home, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a 911 call around 2 p.m. local time on Monday reporting the snowmobile crash in the Mill Hollow area, and emergency crews from the sheriff's office, Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene.

Officials say Block was riding his snowmobile on a steep slope when it upended and landed on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The sheriff's office said Block was riding with a group of people but was alone when the snowmobile crash occurred.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's Office will investigate to determine Block's cause of death.

A powerful winter storm that's bringing snow and ice to parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest first moved through the Rocky Mountains over the weekend and into the start of the new year.

High snow totals were reported across the Wasatch Range of the Rocky Mountains between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City reported more than 4 feet of snow in some locations during the storm.

Timber Lakes, which is to the west of where Block's snowmobile crash occurred, picked up just over 2 feet of snow from the storm.