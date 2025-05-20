Search
Extreme Weather
Man says he was ‘saved by God’ during encounter with Kansas tornado

The tornado that struck Grinnell, Kansas, was one of several tornadoes to strike the Jayhawk State on Sunday.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
GRINNELL, Kan. – A man says he's lucky to be alive after his car became caught in a tornado while he was still inside.

The harrowing incident occurred on Sunday when a tornado barreled through the northwestern Kansas town of Grinnell. It was one of several tornadoes to strike the Jayhawk State that day.

Aden Basgall filmed the moment the Grinnell tornado struck as he sat on the passenger side of a vehicle, screaming as the twister passed by. "Goodbye, Grinnell!" he shouted at one point.

(Aden Basgall via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"We were stuck in town and had no escape route," he told Storyful. "We buckled up and hoped for the best. (It) broke our back window and I started recording after it passed over us."

In the video, powerful winds could be seen hurling debris through the air and blowing raindrops sideways.

Storm damage in Grinnell, Kansas.

Storm damage in Grinnell, Kansas.

(Aden Basgall via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Moments after the storm passed, images of the tornado's destruction became clear: branches littering the ground, trees shredded of their leaves and damage to a nearby building.

"We just got saved by God," Basgall can be heard saying off-camera, as he surveyed the damage.

The National Weather Service issued a preliminary rating of EF-2 for the tornado, though surveys are continuing. 

What to do if caught in a tornado while driving

Storm damage after the Grinnell tornado.

Storm damage after the Grinnell tornado.

(Aden Basgall via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Being caught in a tornado is a dangerous situation, especially if you are in a vehicle. In fact, NOAA recommends creating as much distance between you and your car as soon as possible, if a tornado is nearby. 

However, should you find yourself inside a tornado while in your car, here are some tips on what you should do: 

  • Park your car as quickly and as safely as possible and away from traffic.
  • Stay inside and keep your seatbelt on.
  • Put your head down below the windows, and cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat or other cushions, if possible.

Learn more tips on how to stay safe while a tornado is on the ground here.

