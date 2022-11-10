'Just a couple of sharks': Man jokes as floodwaters push fin shapes along Florida road

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. – Duunnn dunnn … duuuunnnn dun …

Two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, might have looked like a pair of sharks on a mission from the ocean.

Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, captured the oddity as Hurricane Nicole approached the area on Wednesday. He jokingly said that they were a "couple of sharks" going across the flooded roadway, prompting laughter from another person in the car with him.

Residents were urged to evacuate the island by authorities as storm surges breached Florida’s east-central coast.

In a separate video, Schwartz recorded more debris moving over the flooded roadway, including a kayak.

Schwartz said that he believed the fin-like objects were debris from a staircase.

Reports of sharks during flooding and storm events has been a viral phenomenon, igniting debates of their validity online.

FOX 35 in Orlando reports a video of what many suspected to be a small shark swimming in a flooded neighborhood of Fort Myers went viral as Hurricane Ian began hammering southwest Florida, causing major flooding and devastation.

Many who viewed the video thought it might be a hoax, recalling a fake photo of a shark swimming on a submerged highway that circulated widely when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017. However, the video was indeed authentic.