Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks Japan prompting Tsunami Advisories

TOKYO – A Tsunami Advisory was issued Thursday after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked southwestern Japan.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan around 4:42 p.m. local time (3:42 a.m. ET) at a depth of about 15.5 miles.

A Tsunami Advisory was issued after the earthquake, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible within about 400 kilometers (250 miles) of the epicenter.

There are no tsunami alerts issued for the West Coast of the U.S., Alaska or Hawaii.

According to a report from Reuters, tsunami waves about 20 inches high were observed in Miyazaki.

So far, Reuters reports that there have been no reports of major damage.