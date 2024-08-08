Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks Japan prompting Tsunami Advisories

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan around 4:42 p.m. local time (3:42 a.m. ET) at a depth of about 15.5 miles.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked southwestern Japan on Thursday, prompting officials to issue a Tsunami Advisory. A video shared by someone in Fukuoka on Japan’s Kyushu Island shows lights swaying and windows rattling during the earthquake. 01:05

Watch: Video shows lights swaying, windows rattling as powerful earthquake rocks Japan

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked southwestern Japan on Thursday, prompting officials to issue a Tsunami Advisory. A video shared by someone in Fukuoka on Japan’s Kyushu Island shows lights swaying and windows rattling during the earthquake.

TOKYO A Tsunami Advisory was issued Thursday after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked southwestern Japan.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the island of Kyushu in southwestern Japan around 4:42 p.m. local time (3:42 a.m. ET) at a depth of about 15.5 miles.

This graphic shows the location of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake reported off the coast of Japan on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

This graphic shows the location of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake reported off the coast of Japan on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

(USGS)

A Tsunami Advisory was issued after the earthquake, and the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible within about 400 kilometers (250 miles) of the epicenter.

There are no tsunami alerts issued for the West Coast of the U.S., Alaska or Hawaii.

According to a report from Reuters, tsunami waves about 20 inches high were observed in Miyazaki.

So far, Reuters reports that there have been no reports of major damage.  

Tags
Loading...