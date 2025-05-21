Watch: Tennessee tornado shreds Jackson warehouse as it swirls near airport

JACKSON, Tenn. – Troopers from Tennessee's State Highway Patrol captured video of debris swirling over a warehouse in Jackson, Tennessee, on Tuesday afternoon as a tornado moved through the area.

Troopers said the winds were so intense, they were forced to take shelter. No one was injured.

The video showed parts of the roof of a nearby warehouse peeled off piece by piece, while other chunks of debris rotated overhead.

First responders ran out to assess damage minutes after the storm passed, according to a social media post from the agency.

The chief of the Madison County Fire Department told FOX13 Memphis that about 75 employees were inside the Kirkland's Home warehouse at the time. The warehouse is roughly a mile from the Jackson Regional Airport.

TORNADOES RIP ROOFS FROM BUILDINGS, SNAP TREES AS SEVERE STORMS SLAM US FROM SOUTHEAST TO OHIO VALLEY

Another video with an alternate angle that was posted on social media showed the tornado briefly touching down as tornado sirens blared.

"Oh, it's on the ground," a person could be heard saying.

DEADLY KENTUCKY TORNADO THAT LEVELED LONDON RATED EF-4 AS RECOVERY EFFORTS CONTINUE

The National Weather Service will conduct a storm survey to determine the strength of the tornado.

Tornadoes were reported in Alabama, Tennessee and Illinois on Tuesday, one of the final acts of an eight-day-long severe weather pattern that has left more than 26 people dead across the central U.S.