Extreme Weather
Italy’s Mount Etna erupts again, sends ash plume 32,000 feet into sky

Mount Etna's latest eruption caused flight delays at Catania International Airport in Sicily. It's the fifth time the volcano has erupted this summer.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
MOUNT ETNA, Italy – For the fifth time this summer, Italy’s Mount Etna volcano has begun erupting, spewing ash above Sicily and temporarily halting flights. 

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said Mount Etna began erupting on Sunday. Video from INGV's surveillance showed a lava fountain producing a massive ash cloud starting around 3 a.m. local time.

Lava spews from a crater of the Mount Etna volcano early on August 4, 2024 in Sicily.

Lava spews from a crater of the Mount Etna volcano early on August 4, 2024 in Sicily. (Photo by Giuseppe Distefano / Etna Walk / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE DISTEFANO/Etna Walk/AFP via Getty Images)

A column of ash could be seen rising from the volcano more than 32,000 feet above the neighboring towns.

The INGV said there are ongoing lava flows from the Bocca Nuova and Voragine craters.

Flights at Sicily’s Catania International Airport were temporarily suspended from part of the airport Sunday after the ash release stopped. However, officials warn of more possible delays because of the ongoing eruption. 

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

Mount Etna has experienced eruptive activity throughout July, including just over a week ago with several other eruptive events since early July. Sunday's eruption marks the fifth resulting from strombolic activity since late June.

Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes worldwide, sits atop the convergent plate margin where the African Plate meets the Eurasian Plate. This towering peak is one of Europe's tallest active volcanoes and the highest point in Italy south of the Alps, currently exceeding 11,000 feet in height.

Mount Etna is believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.

