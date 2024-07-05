Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Italy's Mount Etna erupts in fiery display as lava spews from crater over Sicily

Authorities closed Sicily's Catania airport on Thursday after streams of red-hot lava spewed from Mount Etna covering the skies in black smoke and ash.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Intense Strombolian activity made for fiery footage at Mount Etna, as lava spewed from the Voragine crater on July 3, 2024. 00:22

See the fiery footage of lava spewing from crater at Mount Etna, Italy

Intense Strombolian activity made for fiery footage at Mount Etna, as lava spewed from the Voragine crater on July 3, 2024.

SICILY, Italy – Molten lava forcefully erupted from the Voragine volcanic crater on the majestic Mount Etna along the east coast of Sicily, Italy, on Thursday.

After three weeks of steadily intensifying volcanic activity, a violent Strombolian eruption sent a volcanic plume cloud over 3 miles into the sky in a dramatic display.

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily.

A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily.

(GIUSEPPE DISTEFANO/Etna Walk/AFP/AFP / Getty Images)

Strombolian activity is a relatively low-level volcanic eruption, during which a modest amount of energy is released, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said.

Maxar Technologies collected new satellite imagery of Mount Etna that shows fresh lava and ongoing eruptions from the Voragine crater.

Maxar Technologies collected new satellite imagery of Mount Etna that shows fresh lava and ongoing eruptions from the Voragine crater. 

(Maxar Technologies)

Authorities closed Sicily's Catania airport on Thursday after streams of red-hot lava spewed from Mount Etna covering the skies in black smoke and ash. Layers of ash also coated nearby towns and people in Catania were seen sweeping ash off the streets.

CAN ONE VOLCANO'S ERUPTION TRIGGER AN ERUPTION AT ANOTHER VOLCANO?

  • A man cleaning the pavement of Via Etnea from the volcanic ash that has fallen during the volcanic eruption that is causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles on July 05, 2024 in Catania, Italy.
    Image 1 of 5

    A man cleaning the pavement of Via Etnea from the volcanic ash that has fallen during the volcanic eruption that is causing inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles on July 05, 2024 in Catania, Italy. (Fabrizio Villa)

  • In square Stesicoro, with the monument to the musician Vincenzo Bellini, the layer of volcanic ash that has covered the city's streets and pavements has made it dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians to circulate on July 5, 2024 in Catania, Italy.
    Image 2 of 5

    In square Stesicoro, with the monument to the musician Vincenzo Bellini, the layer of volcanic ash that has covered the city's streets and pavements has made it dangerous for vehicles and pedestrians to circulate on July 5, 2024 in Catania, Italy. (Fabrizio Villa)

  • A cleaner cleaning pavements from the volcanic ash that fell during the volcano's paroxysmal phase on July 05, 2024 in Catania, Italy.
    Image 3 of 5

    A cleaner cleaning pavements from the volcanic ash that fell during the volcano's paroxysmal phase on July 05, 2024 in Catania, Italy. (Fabrizio Villa)

  • A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily.
    Image 4 of 5

    A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 4, 2024 in Sicily. (GIUSEPPE DISTEFANO/Etna Walk/AFP/AFP)

  • A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 5, 2024 in Sicily.
    Image 5 of 5

    A picture shows the eruption of the Mount Etna volcano on July 5, 2024 in Sicily. (GIUSEPPE DISTEFANO/Etna Walk/AFP)

Footage posted by the INGV shows the spectacular images. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Authorities closed Sicily's Catania airport on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after streams of red-hot lava spewed from Mount Etna covering the skies in black smoke and ash. 03:31

Mount Etna erupts as volcanic ash, lava shoot into sky over Sicily, Italy

Authorities closed Sicily's Catania airport on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after streams of red-hot lava spewed from Mount Etna covering the skies in black smoke and ash.

Mount Etna, a highly active volcano worldwide, sits atop the convergent plate margin where the African Plate meets the Eurasian Plate. This towering peak stands as one of Europe's tallest active volcanoes and the highest point in Italy south of the Alps, currently exceeding 11,000 feet in height.

Mount Etna is also believed to have the longest documented history of eruptions among all volcanoes, with records dating back to as early as 425 B.C.

Tags
Loading...