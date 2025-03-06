Texas family clings to faith after surviving roof collapse during powerful tornado: 'God kept us safe'

IRVING, Texas – This wasn't just another storm for one Texas family; it was a brutal brush with death.

The desperate whispers of prayer are vividly fresh in the mind of 20-year-old Jocelyin Ramirez as the world around her and her father dissolved after a brief but powerful EF-1 tornado ripped through Irving early Tuesday morning.

"God kept us safe," Ramirez told FOX Weather, her voice trembling as she recounted the moment estimated peak winds of 110 mph tore through her childhood home.

Monday night began innocently enough, she said, as a seemingly mild weather forecast lulled her and her father into a false sense of security in their one-bedroom apartment.

"We went to bed thinking it was just a little rain," she remembered. "Then, the sirens woke me. I looked out the window and saw the power lines down."

With terrifying speed, reality shattered their illusions, eclipsing any nightmare.

"I screamed for my dad," she recalled. "And then, the roof collapsed right on top of him."

Her 43-year-old father had been sleeping on a mattress in the living room while she slept in his bedroom. It was a temporary adjustment during her visit after a recent layoff.

"I was frozen," she said as she watched their apartment crumble, hearing the whipping wind and ferocious rain. "It was horrible."

Her father, blood-streaked and shaken, managed to rise as she pulled him into the bathroom. It was the only refuge they could find. As they huddled inside their tub, they started to pray over the sound of crashing debris.

As the storm passed, Ramirez managed to call 911. When the paramedics arrived with a city in disarray, they could not offer immediate assistance.

"They told us they had bigger issues with the live power lines nearby," she explained.

As dawn broke, the devastation was laid bare. Their apartment, a home for over 12 years, was destroyed.

"This wasn't just an apartment," Ramirez cried.

It was the place where her father raised her, where they celebrated her quinceañera and where the family gathered. Now, only scattered remnants remain.

"We were able to salvage some pictures, some of my old school projects," she said. "Everything else – the furniture, the beds – it's all gone."

From a cherished home to a borrowed room, they are now nomads with uncertain futures, grappling with the daunting task of rebuilding.

"My dad is working, and I'm searching for a job," Ramirez said.

While the storm caused widespread property damage, no fatalities or injuries were reported.

Local authorities and aid organizations are supporting those affected by the storm. A GoFundMe page has also been established to help the Ramirez family find a new apartment and replace necessities.