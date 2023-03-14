Wild bodycam video captures moment car slams into deputy on snow-covered Iowa interstate

ADEL, Iowa – A deputy in Iowa escaped serious injury when he was hit by a car while assisting a stranded driver on a snow-covered Interstate 80 over the weekend, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Deputy Brandon Bjoin was helping a driver who had become stranded in the median on I-80 just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a car, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a crash occurred behind Bjoin while he was talking with the driver. The crash sent a car into the median where Bjoin was standing and slammed into him, hitting his arm and knocking him to the ground.

The driver that Bjoin was helping was not injured.

"Deputy Bjoin was extremely lucky that he did not suffer a major injury or death," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "We hope this serves as a reminder to all motorists to slow down when you see flashing lights and to use caution in winter driving conditions."

Bjoin was taken to a hospital with an injury to his arm and was later released.