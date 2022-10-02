Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian
People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina. See the most devastating images and videos from the destruction in Florida and South Carolina.
More than 12 feet of storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian is captured moving homes away from their foundations in Fort Myers, Florida. (Video: Max Olson / LSM)
The economic cost of Hurricane Ian could easily put the hurricane on the list of the top 10 costliest U.S. storms.
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows a destroyed trailer park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida.
(Win McNamee)
Part of a destroyed mobile home park is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows destroyed houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
A resident walks past debris on Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Research firm Enki Holdings LLC pegs the economic cost of Hurricane Ian at $60 billion to $70 billion, based on damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as the cost of reconstruction and longer-term knock-on effects including the disruption in tourism.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)
Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(JOSEPH AGCAOILI/AFP)
In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
In an aerial view, beach sand covers a roadway after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
A destroyed house at San Carlos Maritime Park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)
Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(JOSEPH AGCAOILI/AFP)
A boat is left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Boat are partially submerged at a marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
The hardest hit area was in Florida, where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph.
FOX Weather's Robert Ray spoke to Fort Myers resident Bob Benham, who says this was the strongest weather he has ever seen.
"The docks started weaving … and then they started separating, and boats were tied to the docks, they didn’t separate from the docks, and they all started to just piling up like Tinkertoys," Fort Myers resident Bob Benham said. "It was pretty amazing."
A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP / Getty Images)
Several well-known landmarks, including the Fort Myers Pier, Captiva Island and Sanibel Island Causeway fell victim to Ian's deadly storm surge.
Aerial images show the extent of the damages to the Fort Myers Beach Pier from Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian left destruction scars that would be seen from space.
Before and after satellite images of Captiva Island and Sanibel Island show the damage left by Hurricane Ian. (Image: NOAA/FOX Weather)
A popular beachfront restaurant, the Salty Crab, was blasted with winds over 100 mph, and storm surge left the establishment destroyed.
"Not only is our restaurant completely totaled, but we have employees that lost everything," says Julia Cassino with the Salty Crab Bar and Grill in Fort Myers.
The Salty Crab Bar and Grill sustains heavy damage after Hurricane Ian.
(Salty Crab Bar & Grill)
And while others came back to their homes to see the same destruction, many know that it'll be years before they can get back to normal.
Ian caused historic damage to southwest Florida, decimating homes and roadways and leaving countless people with nothing. In his own words, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno explains how emergency teams are responding and helping those in need.
Widespread damage in Cuba from Hurricane Ian. Video captures roofs having collapsed, flooded homes, and fallen trees. (Credit: Reuters)
In its first landfall, Ian hit the town of La Coloma in the Pinar del Rio Province of Cuba at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. The maximum sustained winds of the Category 3 hurricane at landfall were estimated to be 125 mph.
After leaving a trail of destruction and causing an island-wide blackout, Hurricane Ian made its way into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, where it continued strengthening.
Hurricane Ian approaches the Florida coast near landfall at Fort Myers on Sept. 28, 2022.
(NOAA / CIRA / RAMM-B)
On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida after making two catastrophic landfills.
Ian was a monstrous Category 4 hurricane storm with 150-mph winds when it first came ashore on Cayo Costa, Florida, about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
About 90 minutes later, the hurricane made a second Florida landfall, just south of Punta Gorda, with 145-mph winds.