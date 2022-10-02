Images reveal the path of destruction left from Hurricane Ian

People are working on picking up the pieces as Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction from Florida to North Carolina.

As first responders reach the hardest hit areas, the death toll continues to climb.

The economic cost of Hurricane Ian could easily put the hurricane on the list of the top 10 costliest U.S. storms.

The hardest hit area was in Florida, where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph.

Those winds pushed massive amounts of water onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding homes and washing away roads and bridges needed to access beachfront locations.

More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power as the storm rolled through the state.

Hurricane Ian tossed boats around like toys at a marina on the shores of Fort Myers.

"The docks started weaving … and then they started separating, and boats were tied to the docks, they didn’t separate from the docks, and they all started to just piling up like Tinkertoys," Fort Myers resident Bob Benham said. "It was pretty amazing."

Several well-known landmarks, including the Fort Myers Pier, Captiva Island and Sanibel Island Causeway fell victim to Ian's deadly storm surge.

Hurricane Ian left destruction scars that would be seen from space.

A popular beachfront restaurant, the Salty Crab, was blasted with winds over 100 mph, and storm surge left the establishment destroyed.

"Not only is our restaurant completely totaled, but we have employees that lost everything," says Julia Cassino with the Salty Crab Bar and Grill in Fort Myers.

And while others came back to their homes to see the same destruction, many know that it'll be years before they can get back to normal.

History of Ian

In its first landfall, Ian hit the town of La Coloma in the Pinar del Rio Province of Cuba at 4:30 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday. The maximum sustained winds of the Category 3 hurricane at landfall were estimated to be 125 mph.

After leaving a trail of destruction and causing an island-wide blackout, Hurricane Ian made its way into the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, where it continued strengthening.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida after making two catastrophic landfills.

Ian was a monstrous Category 4 hurricane storm with 150-mph winds when it first came ashore on Cayo Costa, Florida, about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

About 90 minutes later, the hurricane made a second Florida landfall, just south of Punta Gorda, with 145-mph winds.

The storm continued to trek through the Florida Peninsula, bringing flooding rains to Orlando and other parts of the Sunshine State. The storm left more than 2.5 million customers without power.

After downgrading to a tropical storm in Northeast Florida, Ian spun its way into the Atlantic with its eyes set on the Carolina coast.

On Thursday, Ian regained hurricane strength and brought life-threatening storm surge to South Carolina.

With its last U.S. landfall, Ian arrived in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane with 85-mph winds and a central pressure of 977 millibars.