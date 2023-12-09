Driver busted for using USB cord as impromptu tire chain accessory: 'Not acceptable'

HYAK, Wash. – When driving in winter weather on the freeway, it's not only essential to carry tire chains, but make sure ahead of time they're the right size for the vehicle's tires.

A driver in Washington State was given a hefty fine Thursday when it was discovered they not only had improperly fitting chains, but they used a rather dangerous method to "fix" the issue: a USB cord.

Washington State Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle along Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday evening as heavy snow fell in the mountains.

HOW TO DRIVE IN ICY CONDITIONS

"This driver had chains that were too small and used a USB cord to 'remedy' the issue," Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X. "Not acceptable."

It was not cheap either. Johnson told FOX Weather the driver was given a $500 ticket for not carrying proper chains, though like their cord, they were not "charged."

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

It was one of many traffic issues troopers and Washington State Department of Transportation personnel faced with a heavy snowstorm hitting the popular travel link between western and eastern Washington as many other drivers ignored the traction tire and chain warnings too.

At one point, the entire pass was closed for more than three hours on Thursday evening due to multiple spinouts.

YOU WERE JUST INVOLVED IN A WEATHER-RELATED CRASH - NOW WHAT?

"Come on folks you can do better than this!" WSDOT officials posted on their Snoqualmie Pass X account. "We are closed (eastbound) I-90 at (mile post) 47 west of the summit due to vehicles not obeying the traction tire requirements and spinning out and blocking lanes. Please obey the traction tire requirements and know before you go."

WSDOT officials said Snoqualmie Pass received about 15 inches of snow Thursday night.

More snow was on the way over the weekend as Winter Storm Warnings forecast up to 8-12 inches of new snow at Snoqualmie Pass with a new atmospheric river before a change to a period of freezing rain Sunday morning.