Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Driver busted for using USB cord as impromptu tire chain accessory: 'Not acceptable'

A driver in Washington State was given a hefty fine when it was discovered they not only had improperly fitting chains, but they used a rather dangerous method to "fix" the issue: A USB cord.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Fresh on the heels of a days-long drenching that flooded several rivers in Washington and Oregon, another storm takes aim at the region this weekend.  05:37

Another atmospheric river takes aim at the Pacific Northwest

Fresh on the heels of a days-long drenching that flooded several rivers in Washington and Oregon, another storm takes aim at the region this weekend. 

HYAK, Wash. When driving in winter weather on the freeway, it's not only essential to carry tire chains, but make sure ahead of time they're the right size for the vehicle's tires.

A driver in Washington State was given a hefty fine Thursday when it was discovered they not only had improperly fitting chains, but they used a rather dangerous method to "fix" the issue: a USB cord.

USB cord tire chain

A driver in Washington State was busted by the state patrol after it was discovered they used a USB cord to improperly fasten tire chains.

(Washington State Patrol)

Washington State Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle along Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday evening as heavy snow fell in the mountains.

HOW TO DRIVE IN ICY CONDITIONS

"This driver had chains that were too small and used a USB cord to 'remedy' the issue," Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X. "Not acceptable."

USB cord tire chain

A driver in Washington State was busted by the state patrol after it was discovered they used a USB cord to improperly fasten tire chains.

(Washington State Patrol / FOX Weather)

It was not cheap either. Johnson told FOX Weather the driver was given a $500 ticket for not carrying proper chains, though like their cord, they were not "charged."

  • Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass
    Image 1 of 8

    Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023. (Washington State Patrol)

  • Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass
    Image 2 of 8

    Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023. (Washington State Patrol)

  • USB cord tire chain
    Image 3 of 8

    A driver in Washington State was busted by the state patrol after it was discovered they used a USB cord to improperly fasten tire chains. (Washington State Patrol)

  • Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass
    Image 4 of 8

    Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023. (Washington State Patrol)

  • Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass
    Image 5 of 8

    Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023. (Washington State DOT)

  • Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass
    Image 6 of 8

    Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023. (Washington State DOT)

  • Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass
    Image 7 of 8

    Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023. (Washington State DOT)

  • USB cord tire chain
    Image 8 of 8

    A driver in Washington State was busted by the state patrol after it was discovered they used a USB cord to improperly fasten tire chains. (Washington State Patrol)

It was one of many traffic issues troopers and Washington State Department of Transportation personnel faced with a heavy snowstorm hitting the popular travel link between western and eastern Washington as many other drivers ignored the traction tire and chain warnings too.

At one point, the entire pass was closed for more than three hours on Thursday evening due to multiple spinouts.

YOU WERE JUST INVOLVED IN A WEATHER-RELATED CRASH - NOW WHAT?

"Come on folks you can do better than this!" WSDOT officials posted on their Snoqualmie Pass X account. "We are closed (eastbound) I-90 at (mile post) 47 west of the summit due to vehicles not obeying the traction tire requirements and spinning out and blocking lanes. Please obey the traction tire requirements and know before you go."

Heavy snow at Snoqualmie Pass

Up to 15" of snow fall at Washington's Snoqualmie Pass on Dec. 7, 2023.

(Washington State DOT / FOX Weather)

WSDOT officials said Snoqualmie Pass received about 15 inches of snow Thursday night. 

More snow was on the way over the weekend as Winter Storm Warnings forecast up to 8-12 inches of new snow at Snoqualmie Pass with a new atmospheric river before a change to a period of freezing rain Sunday morning. 

Tags
Loading...