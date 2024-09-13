Hurricane Francine topples 230-year-old oak tree in Louisiana

WATSON, La. — A tree that has stood the test of time and the greatest storms the Gulf Coast has had to offer for centuries, finally met its match in Hurricane Francine.

The massive live oak tree in Watson, Louisiana split apart and toppled during the stormy weather Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says the tree had lived for over 230 years.

"This massive 230+ year old gorgeous Live Oak served as the backdrop for many family gatherings, dance pictures & true Livingston Parish scenic beauty," the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook. "Homeowners are heartbroken - as are we."

Hurricane Francine came ashore in Terrebonne Parish Wednesday evening as a category 2 storm with peak winds of 100 mph. Gusts reached as high as 78 mph in New Orleans while 6-9 inches of rain fell across southern Louisiana.