Extreme Weather
Watch: Hurricane Beryl rocks Jamaica with powerful winds, dangerous surf

Power outages started in Jamaica before Hurricane Beryl's closest approach. By the late afternoon tropical-force winds up to 70 mph were beginning.

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Hurricane Beryl brushed by Jamaica on Wednesday afternoon, unleashing 140-mph winds and sending storm surge onto the island's shores.

Berl maintained Category 4 strength on Wednesday as it thrashed through the Caribbean Sea, leaving devastation on the Windward Islands to the southeast, where it first made landfall.

Ahead of Beryl's arrival, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared the island a disaster area, which will remain in effect for at least the next week.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said outer rain bands began moving over Negril, on the western side of the island, early in the afternoon. Ray said power outages were popping up even before Beryl's eyewall brushed against the island. 

Workers save pieces of a tin fence that was blown apart as winds from Hurricane Beryl pass through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Category 4 storm Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.

Workers save pieces of a tin fence that was blown apart as winds from Hurricane Beryl pass through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Category 4 storm Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BEFORE-AND-AFTER PICTURES SHOW DEVASTATION TO CARIBBEAN AFTER BERYL SLAMS ISLANDS

According to Jamaica Public Service, outages were most concentrated around Kingston.

After 3 p.m., tropical storm-force gusts were being felt on the island's western side, with gusts near 70 mph in Kingston. According to the NHC, mountainous areas on the island could see the most destructive wind gusts.

Video recorded in Montego Bay, Jamaica, shows ominous clouds approaching the area as a siren sounds in the background warning people of Hurricane Beryl’s arrival on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. 01:00

Watch: Clouds approach, sirens sound in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl aims for island

Video recorded in Montego Bay, Jamaica, shows ominous clouds approaching the area as a siren sounds in the background warning people of Hurricane Beryl’s arrival on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Video taken from Montego Bay showed winds picking up, and sirens could be heard in the distance. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Beryl produced massive waves along the coast in Kingston as Beryl moved miles off the Jamaican coast.

  High waves crash along the beach in Kingston, Jamaica, before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024. Beryl churned towards Jamaica on July 3, with forecasters warning of potentially deadly winds and storm surge, after at least seven people were killed and widespread destruction was reported across the southeastern Caribbean. The powerful hurricane, which is rare so early in the Atlantic season, was expected to pass over Jamaica around midday as a "life-threatening" Category 4 storm, meteorologists said. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP)
    High waves crash along the beach in Kingston, Jamaica, before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024.

  Storm clouds over the Caribbean Sea as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica as seen from Negril.
    Storm clouds over the Caribbean Sea as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica as seen from Negril. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  KINGSTON, JAMAICA - JULY 03: Surfers enjoy the waves before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 03, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. Category 4 storm Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    KINGSTON, JAMAICA - JULY 03: Surfers enjoy the waves before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 03, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica.

    Storm clouds over the Caribbean Sea as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica as seen from Negril. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  Storm clouds over the Caribbean Sea as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica as seen from Negril.
    Storm clouds over the Caribbean Sea as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica as seen from Negril. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  Workers save pieces of a tin fence that was blown apart as winds from Hurricane Beryl pass through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica.
    Workers save pieces of a tin fence that was blown apart as winds from Hurricane Beryl pass through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    Storm clouds over the Caribbean Sea as Hurricane Beryl approaches Jamaica as seen from Negril. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

Hurricane Beryl is next forecast to strike the Cayman Islands later Wednesday night before moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday or Friday. 

