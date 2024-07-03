Watch: Hurricane Beryl rocks Jamaica with powerful winds, dangerous surf

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said outer rain bands began moving over Negril, on the western side of the island, early in the afternoon. Ray said power outages were popping up even before Beryl's eyewall brushed against the island.
Workers save pieces of a tin fence that was blown apart as winds from Hurricane Beryl pass through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Category 4 storm Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
According to Jamaica Public Service, outages were most concentrated around Kingston.
After 3 p.m., tropical storm-force gusts were being felt on the island's western side, with gusts near 70 mph in Kingston. According to the NHC, mountainous areas on the island could see the most destructive wind gusts.
Beryl produced massive waves along the coast in Kingston as Beryl moved miles off the Jamaican coast.
High waves crash along the beach in Kingston, Jamaica, before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 3, 2024. Beryl churned towards Jamaica on July 3, with forecasters warning of potentially deadly winds and storm surge, after at least seven people were killed and widespread destruction was reported across the southeastern Caribbean. The powerful hurricane, which is rare so early in the Atlantic season, was expected to pass over Jamaica around midday as a "life-threatening" Category 4 storm, meteorologists said. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)
KINGSTON, JAMAICA - JULY 03: Surfers enjoy the waves before the arrival of Hurricane Beryl on July 03, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. Category 4 storm Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Workers save pieces of a tin fence that was blown apart as winds from Hurricane Beryl pass through the area on July 03, 2024, in Kingston, Jamaica. Category 4 storm Beryl has caused widespread damage in several island nations as it continues to cross the Caribbean. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Hurricane Beryl is next forecast to strike the Cayman Islands later Wednesday night before moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday or Friday.