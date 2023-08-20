Watch: Floodwater rages down Mexico streets after Hilary lashes the region

SANTA ROSALIA, Mexico – Video shot in Santa Rosalia in western Mexico shows streets turned into rushing rivers of brown floodwater from torrential rains brought by Tropical Storm Hilary over the weekend.

Recorded by Yordy Meza, the footage captures images of the picturesque port town in the state of Baja California Sur being overtaken by floods.

Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway soon after the storm struck. The images below show local officials and the National Guard of Mexico conducting recovery efforts in Baja California Sur and Baja California to its north.

Flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Hilary has been deadly. Floods have claimed the life of one individual, whose family was swept out to sea while crossing a stream in the Baja California Sur state, the Governor of Baja California Sur said.