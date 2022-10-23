'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath

Recreational boats were tossed around like toys when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida last month, but commercial boats were also destroyed. FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell is in Fort Myers Beach where one local shrimping company is struggling to pick up the pieces and move forward with their recovery.
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.
But commercial boats, too, were equally displaced.
One local shrimping company in Fort Myers and its employees are having a difficult time trying to pick up the pieces and move forward with their recovery.
Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida. But commercial boats, too, were equally displaced. One local shrimping company in Fort Myers and its employers are having a difficult time trying to pick up the pieces and move forward with their recovery.
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 2 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 3 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 4 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 5 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 6 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 7 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 8 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 9 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 10 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 11 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 12 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 13 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 14 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 15 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 16 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
Image 17 of 17
(Brandy Campbell)
NOAA has designated Hurricane Ian as the 15th billion-dollar disaster of 2022.
Now the people who lived and worked on those boats moved into tents that sit yards away. Most of them are still waiting for help.
"I'm losing employees every day because they've got to eat," said Grant Erickson, owner of Erickson and Jensen Shrimp Seafood.
Erickson owns 11 shrimp boats that make up his business. He said it's among the largest shrimping ports in Florida.
Only two of his boats are currently working.
"I'm standing here waiting for some heavier lifting equipment to come and help us put some of these boats in the water," he said. "Help us, so we can start the repairs to get these people's jobs back to them."
Video captures the destruction of Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian that barreled through on Wednesday.
All this comes at the worst time during the busy part of their season, impacting his marina, product packers, the stores and restaurants that receive it.
"I hope there's enough care about this industry and what we do," Erickson said. "You know, I've never asked for help before. We need it now."
And as the recovery across Florida continues, the question is of the future.
"Where do we go from here," Moren asked. "You know? I feel like this industry is through here. My way of life. That's the way I see it."
"I hope that this can happen," Erickson said. "That we can make this whole place a better place after this all heals and comes back together. And the infrastructure is rebuilt. But it seems like a daunting task at this point in time."