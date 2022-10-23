'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.

But commercial boats, too, were equally displaced.

One local shrimping company in Fort Myers and its employees are having a difficult time trying to pick up the pieces and move forward with their recovery.

FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell spoke with one shrimp boat captain who rode out Hurricane Ian on his boat.

"The lines ended up breaking. The docks disappeared," he said. "The water rose within 10 to 15 minutes. It was everywhere."

And when Hurricane Ian finally moved away from the area, Moren said he couldn't believe what he saw.

"It's like a bomb went off," he said. "Everything changed."

Now the people who lived and worked on those boats moved into tents that sit yards away. Most of them are still waiting for help.

"I'm losing employees every day because they've got to eat," said Grant Erickson, owner of Erickson and Jensen Shrimp Seafood.

Erickson owns 11 shrimp boats that make up his business. He said it's among the largest shrimping ports in Florida.

Only two of his boats are currently working.

"I'm standing here waiting for some heavier lifting equipment to come and help us put some of these boats in the water," he said. "Help us, so we can start the repairs to get these people's jobs back to them."

All this comes at the worst time during the busy part of their season, impacting his marina, product packers, the stores and restaurants that receive it.

"I hope there's enough care about this industry and what we do," Erickson said. "You know, I've never asked for help before. We need it now."

And as the recovery across Florida continues, the question is of the future.

"Where do we go from here," Moren asked. "You know? I feel like this industry is through here. My way of life. That's the way I see it."

"I hope that this can happen," Erickson said. "That we can make this whole place a better place after this all heals and comes back together. And the infrastructure is rebuilt. But it seems like a daunting task at this point in time."

On a positive note, a large crane is on the scene to try and get at least one of the affected boats back into the water.

Erickson said that even if damaged boats are put back into the water, they think they can save them.

But funding is needed, so a GoFundMe page was set up to help cover the costs to help them rebuild and get back to business.