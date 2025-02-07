Helicopter rescue crew saves injured climber on icy mountain in Washington state

A Washington state rescue team saved a seriously injured climber who had fallen 100 feet on an icy mountain in late January.

The incident occurred northeast of Seattle on Sloan Peak, where rescuers took a helicopter to a near-vertical ledge at an elevation of 6,600 feet.

The steep nature of the rocks proved challenging for the emergency responders.

WATCH: FIRST-PERSON VIEW OF DARING HELICOPTER RESCUE OFF ICY MOUNTAIN

For instance, the steep vertical angle made it challenging to provide equipment to rescue personnel, according to Paul Moutray, lead crew chief of Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue.

It also made bringing the personnel onto the mountain a challenge, as the helicopter crew had to bring the aircraft 15-20 feet to the ledge and make the depth estimate "by eyeball."

"It's a little nerve-wracking when you're that close to the mountain, but that's what we practice," said Bill Quistorf, chief pilot with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, who flew the helicopter on this rescue.

Also on the helicopter was Everett Mountain Rescue Helicopter Rescue Technician Ernie Zeller. He noted that the near-vertical angle of the site was a variable he had to consider when reaching and caring for the injured climber.

"As far as steepness of the cliff face, yeah, it's just making sure that the helicopter keeps me away from that, puts me in the right spot," Zeller said. "And thankfully, pretty much every time they put me in the right spot."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Video of the rescue shows the team digging in the snow to create a horizontal surface on the steep cliff face. There, they were able to not only secure themselves to the ledge, but also place a litter where they laid the injured climber.

The rescue crew said the climber, who was no longer able to walk due to his injuries, received treatment both on the snowy ledge and in the aircraft, as they made their way to the hospital.