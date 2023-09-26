Skies turn eerily dark over Greenland due to Canada wildfires

NUUK, Greenland – A video shot on Monday captures haunting images of the capital city of Nuuk as a thick blanket of gray wildfire smoke hung over homes and businesses.

Footage shows the smoke blocking out much of the sky in southwest Greenland as far as the eye can see. The layer of smoke is so thick that it gives the illusion of dusk, with streetlights and headlights on vehicles shining brightly.

Greenland resident Orla Joelsen recorded the eerily gray skies, which were caused by wildfire smoke that traveled hundreds of miles from Canada, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.

According to Greenland state media KNR, DMI noted how the smoke contains soot, which is what Greenlanders can smell.

CANADA'S SUPERCHARGED WILDFIRE FORECAST COULD MEAN BAD AIR QUALITY IN US THROUGH FALL

Greenland Police added that several residents have reached out of concern about the smoke. Officials reassured the public that the smoke did not originate from Greenland and posed no danger.

"At the present moment there is therefore no reason to worry, but we are of course following the situation closely," Greenland Police officials said in a Facebook post.

DMI said that the smoke would hang over Greenland for the next few days, as the wind that brought the smoke to Greenland from Canada will only change direction on Wednesday.

WILDFIRE FORCES ENTIRE CAPITAL CITY OF CANADA'S NORTHWEST TERRITORIES TO EVACUATE

A video shot on Sept. 23 in the Canadian town of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories shows how nearby wildfire smoke turned the skies a dark orange.

"I feel like I’m in Blade Runner 2049," said @RyeoftheNorth, who posted the video to X, formerly Twitter. "The weather is actually clear skies and sunshine save for the smoke if you could believe it."

A Facebook post by the government organization NWT Fire said the smoke is mostly coming from the province of Alberta, which lies south of the Northwest Territories. They noted that strong winds from the south and west have pushed the smoke into the Northwest Territories.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This year, 6,400 wildfires in Canada have burned through more than 43 million acres as of Sept. 22, according to Natural Resources Canada. They noted that the 10-year average of acres burned by wildfires is around 6.7 million acres.