Extreme Weather
Wildfire forces entire capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories to evacuate

The capital city of the Northwest Territories of Canada, Yellowknife, along with surrounding communities were issued an evacuation order, as a wildfire may reach the outskirts of the city by the weekend.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
The video shows a line of people with suitcases waiting near Sir John Franklin High School on 49 Street in Yellowknife, Canada, where the local government instructed residents evacuating by air to go on Thursday. (Courtesy: @vincemeslage via Storyful) 01:09

Yellowknife residents line up around block to escape wildfire

The video shows a line of people with suitcases waiting near Sir John Franklin High School on 49 Street in Yellowknife, Canada, where the local government instructed residents evacuating by air to go on Thursday. (Courtesy: @vincemeslage via Storyful)

YELLOWKNIFE, Canada – About 20,000 people, the entire population of Yellowknife, were ordered to evacuate by noon Friday as a wildfire threatened the city.

The capital city of the Northwest Territories in Canada, Yellowknife, along with surrounding communities was issued an evacuation order as a wildfire is expected to reach the outskirts of the city by the weekend.

Map showing location of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

"It is critical that all residents obey the Evacuation Order," City of Yellowknife officials said on Thursday. "Fire behavior is expected to increase in the next few days, and there will be a dramatic increase in smoky conditions."

As of Friday afternoon, officials counted 236 active wildfires in the Northwest Territories. The total number of fires for 2023 stands at 269, with more than 8,200 square miles affected.

  • Destruction caused by wildfires near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. August 16, 2023.
    Image 1 of 3

    Destruction caused by wildfires near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. August 16, 2023. (@kieranbabarflynn via Storyful)

  • Destruction caused by wildfires near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. August 16, 2023.
    Image 2 of 3

    Destruction caused by wildfires near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. August 16, 2023. (@kieranbabarflynn via Storyful)

  • Plane flies above evacuated area. August 16, 2023.
    Image 3 of 3

    Plane flies above evacuated area. August 16, 2023. (@kieranbabarflynn via Storyful)

Footage from Yellowknife captured images of residents fleeing their homes. A line of individuals carrying suitcases could be seen from the road near a local high school, where local officials asked residents evacuating by air to go Thursday.

"There is a possibility that, without rain, the fire reaches the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend," NWT Fire officials said. "While rain is in the forecast, there are no guarantees."

Plane flies above locals sitting in traffic as they try to evacuate. August 16, 2023.

(@kieranbabarflynn via Storyful / FOX Weather)

On Tuesday, Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson declared a Territorial State of Emergency for the Northwest Territories.

The declaration allows the Government of the Northwest Territories to acquire and deploy the necessary resources to support the management of the wildfire season and protect the health and safety of Northwest Territories residents.

