State of emergency declared for Greek island of Rhodes as deadly wildfires continue to rage across the country

ATHENS, Greece - Massive wildfires continue to rage across Greece as hundreds of firefighters and volunteers continue to fight back the flames to prevent more loss of life and property.

At least three people have been killed, and government officials in Greece have declared a state of emergency for the island of Rhodes as hot temperatures and dry conditions allow fires to spread rapidly across the landscape.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Among the dead are two pilots who were killed when the firefighting plane they were flying clipped some trees while responding to a wildfire in Platanistos. Part of the plane was ripped away from the aircraft, which then caused it to bank to the right and crash into a hillside.

The Greek Minister of National Defense announced a three-day mourning period to honor the loss of the two on board, Cmdr. Christos Moulas and 2nd Lt. Pericles.

And according to a report from Reuters, the body of a 41-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday was found in a burned shack in a hard-to-reach area on the island of Evia.

Rhodes under state of emergency due to wildfires

Firefighters in Greece have been fighting back the flames in Rhodes for the past nine days, according to a report from ERT News.

Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers have been on the ground working to contain and extinguish the flames while water is constantly being dropped from firefighting aircraft flying overhead.

HOW THE LAY OF THE LAND AFFECTS WILDFIRE BEHAVIOR

Thousands of Greek tourists evacuated

Dozens of fires have been reported across Greece since last week, and thousands of tourists have been told to evacuate the area as the ferocious flames continue to advance.

Vacation companies TUI and Jet2 have canceled flights to the region through at least the end of the week, although those airplanes are being flown to Rhodes to evacuate tourists trying to get back to the United Kingdom.

Help has been flowing into Greece from across Europe , with countries sending firefighters, airplanes and other personnel to the affected regions to assist firefighting efforts.

Investigators are still looking into what started the fires.

GREECE WILDFIRES FORCE THOUSANDS TO FLEE RHODES AS HUNDREDS OF FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO EXTINGUISH FLAMES

next Image 1 of 17

prev next Image 2 of 17

prev next Image 3 of 17

prev next Image 4 of 17

prev next Image 5 of 17

prev next Image 6 of 17

prev next Image 7 of 17

prev next Image 8 of 17

prev next Image 9 of 17

prev next Image 10 of 17

prev next Image 11 of 17

prev next Image 12 of 17

prev next Image 13 of 17

prev next Image 14 of 17

prev next Image 15 of 17

prev next Image 16 of 17

prev Image 17 of 17

Temperatures across Europe stay dangerous

Temperatures have soared above 100 degrees across many areas of Europe over the past several days.

Athens had a forecast high temperature of 101 on Wednesday and is expected to fall back into the upper 90s by Thursday.

Information received from European news outlets and the military was translated via Google Translate.