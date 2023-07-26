State of emergency declared for Greek island of Rhodes as deadly wildfires continue to rage across the country
At least three people have been killed and government officials in Greece have declared a state of emergency for the island of Rhodes as hot temperatures and dry conditions continue to allow fires to spread rapidly across the landscape.
Passengers on an airplane headed for London spotted massive wildfires burning in Greece.
ATHENS, Greece - Massive wildfires continue to rage across Greece as hundreds of firefighters and volunteers continue to fight back the flames to prevent more loss of life and property.
A terrifying video captured the moment when a Greek firefighting airplane that was responding to a wildfire in Greece crashed and burst into flames on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Among the dead are two pilots who were killed when the firefighting plane they were flying clipped some trees while responding to a wildfire in Platanistos. Part of the plane was ripped away from the aircraft, which then caused it to bank to the right and crash into a hillside.
The Greek Minister of National Defense announced a three-day mourning period to honor the loss of the two on board, Cmdr. Christos Moulas and 2nd Lt. Pericles.
And according to a report from Reuters, the body of a 41-year-old man who had been missing since Sunday was found in a burned shack in a hard-to-reach area on the island of Evia.
Rhodes under state of emergency due to wildfires
This photograph taken on July 26, 2023, shows an ongoing fire near Vati, on the Greek Aegean island of Rhodes. Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.
(Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP / Getty Images)
Firefighters in Greece have been fighting back the flames in Rhodes for the past nine days, according to a report from ERT News.
Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers have been on the ground working to contain and extinguish the flames while water is constantly being dropped from firefighting aircraft flying overhead.
Tourists wait in the airport's departure hall as evacuations are underway due to wildfires, on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 23, 2023. Locals and tourists fled hotspots on Rhodes, as firefighters battled a blaze that had sparked the country's largest-ever fire evacuation. Firefighters were bracing for high winds that have been forecast for the afternoon and that could hamper their efforts.
Vacation companies TUI and Jet2 have canceled flights to the region through at least the end of the week, although those airplanes are being flown to Rhodes to evacuate tourists trying to get back to the United Kingdom.
Help has been flowing into Greece from across Europe, with countries sending firefighters, airplanes and other personnel to the affected regions to assist firefighting efforts.
Investigators are still looking into what started the fires.
22 July 2023, Greece, Rhodos: Forest fires rage on the vacation island of Rhodes (photo taken from an airplane). According to meteorologists, the heat wave will continue next week with minor fluctuations. On Wednesday, a new peak is expected with temperatures around 46 degrees in southern Greece. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This photograph taken on July 26, 2023, shows an ongoing fire near Vati, on the Greek Aegean island of Rhodes. Wildfires have been raging in Greece amid scorching temperatures, forcing mass evacuations in several tourist spots including on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu.
(Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)
RHODES ISLAND, GREECE - JULY 24: Teams try to extinguish wildfires on Rhodes island, Greece on July 24, 2023. Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day, authorities said on Sunday. As many as 266 firefighters and 49 fire engines were on the ground battling the blazes, assisted by five helicopters and 10 airplanes.
(Damianidis Eleftherios/Anadolu Agency)
24 July 2023, Greece, Gennadi: A Romanian firefighter sprays water on a cat as a fire broke out near the village of Gennadi. Forest fires rage in Rhodes and other parts of Greece.
(Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance)
24 July 2023, Greece, Kiotari: Burned cars in the village of Kiotari. Forest fires rage in Rhodes and other parts of Greece
(Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance)
24 July 2023, Greece, Gennadi: Romanian firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house near the village of Gennadi. Forest fires rage in Rhodes and other parts of Greece.
(Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance)
24 July 2023, Greece, Gennadi: Romanian firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out in a house near the village of Gennadi. Forest fires rage in Rhodes and other parts of Greece.
(Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance)
Civilians use a hose to attempt to stop a fire from approaching houses between the villages of Kiotari and Gennadi, on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 24, 2023. Firefighters tackled blazes that erupted in peak tourism season, sparking the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation -- and leaving flights and holidays cancelled. Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
(SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP)
This photograph taken on July 24, 2023, shows burnt vehicles and smoke in the background during a fire between the villages of Kiotari and Genadi, on the Greek island of Rhodes. Firefighters tackled blazes that erupted in peak tourism season, sparking the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation -- and leaving flights and holidays cancelled. Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
(SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP)
TOPSHOT - People watch the fires near the village of Malona in the Greek island of Rhodes on July 23, 2023. Tens of thousands of people fled wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 23, 2023, as terrified tourists scrambled to get home. Firefighters tackled blazes that erupted in peak tourism season, sparking the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation -- and leaving flights and holidays cancelled.
(SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP)
Burning trees in Nea Zoi in Nea Peramos, a place near Megara, Greece on July 19, 2023. After three days, firefighters are still fighting the flames in Nea Zoi.
(Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto)
A man runs for protection during a wildfire at Agios Sotiras, a village 35 km West of Athens, on July 20, 2023. Forest fires are burning for the 4th consecutive day in Western Attica (Photo by Dimitris Kapantais / SOOC / SOOC via AFP) (Photo by DIMITRIS KAPANTAIS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)
RHODES ISLAND, GREECE - JULY 22: Firefighter teams intervene a wildfire across Greece's Rhodes island on July 22, 2023. Thousands of tourists were evacuated from hotels on the southeastern coast of Rhodes island as a huge wildfire that had been burning on the island since Tuesday morning continued to spread quickly. Firefighters, as well as fire extinguisher aircraft, are battling the blazes against strong winds. (Photo by Lefty Damian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
RHODES ISLAND, GREECE - JULY 22: A firefighter helicopter drops water as teams conduct extinguishing works by land and air to control wildfires across Greece's Rhodes island on July 22, 2023. Thousands of tourists were evacuated from hotels on the southeastern coast of Rhodes island as a huge wildfire that had been burning on the island since Tuesday morning continued to spread quickly. Firefighters, as well as fire extinguisher aircraft, are battling the blazes against strong winds. (Photo by Lefty Damian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
RHODES ISLAND, GREECE - JULY 22: A firefighter helicopter drops water as teams conduct extinguishing works by land and air to control wildfires across Greece's Rhodes island on July 22, 2023. Thousands of tourists were evacuated from hotels on the southeastern coast of Rhodes island as a huge wildfire that had been burning on the island since Tuesday morning continued to spread quickly. Firefighters, as well as fire extinguisher aircraft, are battling the blazes against strong winds. (Photo by Lefty Damian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
RHODES ISLAND, GREECE - JULY 22: Tourists are evacuated as huge wildfire rages across Greece's Rhodes island on July 22, 2023. Thousands of tourists were evacuated from hotels on the southeastern coast of Rhodes island as a huge wildfire that had been burning on the island since Tuesday morning continued to spread quickly. Firefighters, as well as fire extinguisher aircraft, are battling the blazes against strong winds.
(Lefty Damian/Anadolu Agency)
ATHENS, GREECE - JULY 20: Firefighter teams intervene a wildfire at the village of Palaiochori near Athens, Greece on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Temperatures across Europe stay dangerous
Temperatures have soared above 100 degrees across many areas of Europe over the past several days.
Athens had a forecast high temperature of 101 on Wednesday and is expected to fall back into the upper 90s by Thursday.
Forecast high temperatures in Europe on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Information received from European news outlets and the military was translated via Google Translate.