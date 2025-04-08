Watch: Drone spots missing woman alive days in Michigan woods using tree as shelter during severe storms

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A missing Michigan woman was found alive in a heavily wooded area, enduring harsh weather conditions while sheltering next to a fallen tree, deputies said.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office reported a wave of relief Sunday evening as 74-year-old Nancy Bloomquist of Norton Shores, who had been missing since last Thursday, was found alive, concluding a multiday search and rescue effort.

Deputies were alerted to the situation about 2 p.m. Sunday after a burned vehicle matching Bloomquist's description was found in Grant Township. According to Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies immediately launched a search of the area surrounding the vehicle.

A crucial breakthrough came about five hours later after a collaboration between multiple agencies when a drone unit located the missing woman about 150 yards from her burned vehicle. She was found lying next to a downed tree and was conscious and speaking with deputies at the scene, Cole said.

Investigators pieced together the events leading to the woman's ordeal through interviews, surveillance footage and a trail camera.

It was determined that the victim had left the Little River Casino on Thursday, presumably heading back to Norton Shores, Cole said. However, the woman then became lost and ended up in the long driveway of a home. While attempting to turn her vehicle around, it became disabled and subsequently caught fire.

The woman left the vehicle without her cell phone. When she tried to return to retrieve it, she became disoriented and lost in the dense woods. Cole said the woman sought shelter next to a downed tree during a heavy rainstorm on Thursday night.

"She became cold to the point that she could not get back to her feet Friday," Cole added. "She remained lying on the ground until found Sunday evening."

In 2015, the Mason County Sheriff's Office received its first drone through a generous donation from a citizen. Today, the sheriff’s office has three drones and a team of deputies with specialized training in their operation.

Recognizing the area's limited cell service, Cole recently acquired Starlink satellite internet, enabling his drone team to maintain crucial connectivity for their operations.