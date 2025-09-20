Search
Michigan's Grand River exposes rarely seen banks as state sees worst drought in 13 years

The National Weather Service Office in Grand Rapids said much of the lower peninsula of Michigan has seen two-thirds of the precipitation they usually do so far this year.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Grand River in Grand Rapids shows extremely low levels as western Michigan faces bad drought

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– As much of Michigan sees the worst drought it has in over a decade, the banks of the Grand River are further proving the severity. 

Drone video from Friday in downtown Grand Rapids showed some of the banks of the river dry, with very shallow water in other parts. 

Part of the river banks of the Grand River are dry as river levels reach new lows in 2025.

(Nathan Voytovick via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service Office in Grand Rapids said much of the lower peninsula has seen two-thirds of the precipitation they usually do so far this year. 

Dry weather over the last 30 days has exasperated the conditions and made things worse, the NWS said. 

According to the NWS, this is the worst drought since 2012.

River data from the U.S. Geological Survey proved just how low the river has been in 2025, with gauge heights reporting 0.60 feet of water in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. 

River levels in the Grand River at Grand Rapids, Michigan over the course of the year.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

USGS data showed that these were some of the lowest levels seen in the river since Oct. 2024. 

A map of the drought category across the lower peninsula of Michigan showed portions of the state in severe drought stage, with others in moderate and some just abnormally dry. 

Drought conditions in Michigan as of Sept. 18, 2025.

(National Weather Service / NOAA)

In the drone video, the Grand River water was so low, the concrete base of a bridge was on full display, whereas in usual cases it'd be covered by water and not visible.

"You normally would never see the bottom," drone videographer Nathan Voytovick said. 

Concrete base of a bridge in Grand Rapids, MI, shows as water is super shallow.

(Nathan Voytovick via Storyful / FOX Weather)

In other parts of the video, the river beds are completely dry. Businesses that are usually at the water's edge face a dry abyss in the absence of the water. 

The NWs said drought impacts in Michigan primarily affect the agricultural side, with farmers starting to report diminished yields and early harvests. 

Banks of the Grand RIver are dry as Michigan's drought worsens.

(Nathan Voytovick via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Rain showers are returning to the forecast, but widespread significant rains aren't expected in the next two weeks, the NWS said, adding drought conditions could continue to worsen until heavy rains return.

