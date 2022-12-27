Feet-long icicles drip from Texas carwash amid freezing temperatures

Huge icicles dripped from a carwash at an H-E-B grocery store near Austin, Texas, this week amid freezing temperatures from the Christmas week winter storm.

Video recorded by Matthew Guthrie on Christmas Eve at a Lakeway H-E-B location shows feet-long icicles and a massive ice flow coming from the car wash.

The sign above the carwash says it allows vehicles up to 7 feet, with ice covering the carwash entrance from top to bottom.

From the looks of the carwash, a pipe --or several-- could have burst leading to the frosty conditions.

An arctic blast associated with the Christmas week winter storm began to pummel The Lone Star State heading into the holiday weekend. The major winter storm brought blizzard conditions to several states across the U.S. and killed dozens of people.

According to the National Weather Service, the low temperature in central Texas on Saturday was 12 degrees. A Freeze Warning was in effect through Sunday night, with a high forecast of 41 degrees.

Below-average temperatures continue through Tuesday for the Austin-San Antonio areas before a warm-up by midweek.