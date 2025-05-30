Couple visiting Florida drowns near Destin resort; son rescued by beachgoer

DESTIN, Fla. – A couple drowned in the Gulf of America while visiting a Florida resort, despite the heroic efforts of a bystander who rescued their son.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) identified the victims on Wednesday as a 57-year-old husband and 54-year-old wife, both residents of Buford, Georgia. Their names have not been released.

According to witnesses, deputies said the couple and their 26-year-old son were seen struggling approximately 75 to 100 yards offshore of U.S. Highway 98 in Destin.

A quick-thinking bystander, utilizing a borrowed boogie board, entered the water in an attempt to rescue the family, authorities said. His decisive actions are credited with saving the life of the couple's son, as he successfully brought the young man to shore.

"Beach safety personnel pulled the mother out of the water while Destin Beach Safety and an OCSO Marine Unit located the father," deputies said. "Intense and extensive lifesaving measures were performed on both but were unsuccessful."

Deputies said yellow flags were flying on the beach at the time of the incident, indicating moderate surf and/or currents.

At least seven lives have been lost in Florida alone this year due to rip currents, high surf or sneaker waves. Nationally, the number of surf zone deaths has reached 26 so far in 2025, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Rip currents are the number one weather-related killer in Florida . In 2023, more than 30 people were reported to have died after encountering rip currents along the Sunshine State, with more than half in the Panhandle.

These hidden threats form when waves break near the shoreline, causing water to pile up and create a narrow, fast-flowing stream that swiftly carries swimmers away from shore, catching them off guard.

The National Weather Service always advises beachgoers to swim near lifeguards and remain alert to ocean conditions.

If caught in a rip current, it is advised not to swim against the outgoing force of water. Instead, swim parallel to the shoreline until out of the current, then head safely back towards land.