France’s largest wildfire in over 70 years turns deadly as drought fuels flames

PARIS – Thousands of firefighters are battling a deadly 39,000-acre fire in Southern France this week that has claimed at least one life, with others missing, as drought conditions help fuel wildfire growth across Europe.

The fire sparked near the town of Ribaute in the Aude region of Southern France on Tuesday afternoon. By the following day, the fire had exploded in size to more than 27,000 acres. On Thursday, Aude officials reported the blaze has consumed 39,536 acres, an area equivalent to one-and-a-half times the size of Paris.

GREENLAND VILLAGE COMES FACE-TO-FACE WITH A GIANT ICEBERG

The Aude prefecture reported more than 2,100 first responders and 500 vehicles are on site battling the blaze, alongside the Gendarmerie and the Army. On Wednesday, more than 130 water and fire suppressant drops were made and will continue through Thursday.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Officials said the Aude fire is France's largest fire since the Landes Fire in 1949, which claimed 82 lives and burned more than 123,000 acres.

Firefighters have faced hot and windy conditions with temperatures around 90 degrees. Aude officials reported the fire spread slowed due to less wind and lower temperatures Thursday. However, residents were still being asked to stay indoors unless they are evacuated by firefighters. The fire is impacting 15 municipalities across the region.

The heat relief won't last. Météo-France, The National Weather and Climate Service of France, is forecasting a heat wave for southern France, including Aude, that will gradually intensify beginning Friday. Some areas are forecast to see temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Additionally, the leftovers of Tropical Storm Dexter, now in the northern Atlantic, are expected to affect France, sending a large hot air mass over the country, spawning another possible heat wave early next week.

NOAA STICKS WITH PREDICTION OF ABOVE-AVERAGE 2025 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON AS PEAK NEARS

One civilian was killed, and three people remain missing. The fire has caused injuries to 11 firefighters and two civilians, including one with critical injuries. Nearly 40 homes have been burned or damaged by the fire.

The fire was able to grow so quickly because of widespread drought conditions in southern France. According to a report from the European Commission Joint Research Centre in June, drought is escalating throughout central, northern and eastern Europe. These conditions were triggered by a lack of rain throughout the spring and above-average temperatures in several regions.