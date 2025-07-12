Greenland village comes face-to-face with a giant iceberg

INNAARSUIT, Greenland - Authorities in northwestern Greenland are warning residents of a small coastal village to exercise caution as a massive iceberg looms along the coast, raising fears of potential dangers.

Photos released by the municipality show giant wedges of ice towering over Innaarsuit's homes, businesses and boats.

Officials urged residents to be mindful while running errands or performing tasks that could put them in harm’s way if the iceberg were to break further apart or inch closer to the coast.

The village, home to fewer than 200 people, sits on a rocky island along Greenland’s rugged northwest coast and is only accessible via air or boat.

"As already known, there is a large iceberg near the harbor, close to the Royal Greenland factory in Innaarsuit. Residents of the village and visitors to Innaarsuit are advised to be as cautious as possible and, if possible, to travel to and from the settlement in the safest way," a translated statement to English from Greenlandic read. "Shoppers are asked to avoid going to the store all at once, and those with mobility difficulties are urged to take extra care when heading to the store. The local emergency services are now prepared to respond if necessary."

It is not the first time Innaarsuit has faced dangers from drifting chunks of ice.

In July 2018, an iceberg estimated to weigh more than 10 million tons positioned itself just offshore of the village.

Imagery from NASA showed the giant chunk clearly visible from space, which triggered the evacuation of some residents due to the threat of tsunami-like waves.

The iceberg eventually drifted away from the settlement, sparing the coastal settlement, which relies heavily on its fishing industry.

Large icebergs are a common sight in Baffin Bay, but the surrounding terrain usually helps them steer clear of Innaarsuit’s harbor, which lies roughly 500 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

According to NASA, the ice primarily originates along glaciers and ice shelves before drifting southward toward the Labrador Sea and Newfoundland.

Officials did not say how long they expect the latest iceberg to be around but encouraged residents to continue to exercise caution when sailing to and from the settlement.