FOX Weather Correspondent reveals state of disaster in Jamaica after Melissa

OLD HARBOUR, Jamaica – People across Jamaica have been opening up to FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray, as he traverses the country to highlight stories about strength, pain and resilience after Hurricane Melissa.

After reporting on the impacts of Melissa from the days leading up to the storm and through landfall, Ray is now covering the aftermath of the Category 5 storm, showing downed power lines, destroyed homes and mud-caked streets.

Ray also spoke with residents trying to navigate this most difficult situation.

In St. Ann Parish in northern Jamaica, Ray spoke with a woman who broke down as she described what Melissa took from her.

"I lose everything," she said.

"What will you do now?" Ray asked.

"I don't know where to start from," she responded. "I just need some help to put by myself."

"Are you okay?" Ray asked.

"No," the woman said, as she began to tear up. "It's terrible."

One man described the damage Melissa caused in his neighborhood in St. Ann Parish.

"All over, it's a wreck," he told Ray. "A lot of houses been wrecked. Lots of families been outside, nowhere to sleep, no food to eat. We just hope and pray for the best and beg God to cover us."

Jamaicans along the southern coast also shared their experiences with Ray.

While he was in the town of Old Harbour, where residents were suffering through power outages and no access to clean water, Ray spoke with a police officer who shared his thoughts on the storm and recovery efforts.

"We are a resilient people, us Jamaicans," he said. "So, we are putting ourselves together, irrespective of what happened. We are staying strong."

Melissa made landfall almost 80 miles northwest of Old Harbor near the town of New Hope early Tuesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. As the death toll climbs in the wake of Melissa, officials announced it was the strongest storm on record to hit Jamaica.