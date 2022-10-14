Unyielding courage lifts Fort Myers Beach residents' focus to rebuild lives

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – It's been over two weeks since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida's Gulf Coast. Residents there are dedicated to recovering and rebuilding, despite the obstacles in front of them.

Fort Myers Beach is considered by many as ground zero for Ian's path of destruction after the powerful Category 4 hurricane brought destructive winds, a deadly storm surge and torrential rain. Amid magical sunrises and dramatic weather systems this week, residents are returning home for the first time since evacuating.

Rainstorms have complicated the already-challenging task of moving debris from homes and businesses to the sides of streets. In some cases, the piles reached over 15 feet high.

"We weren't very hopeful when we got here in finding anything," hurricane survivor Mike Oakes said. "We kind of prepared for the worst. I would say we are seeing the worst."

Mike and Tara Oakes evacuated, found a hotel on the other side of the state and have now returned to their beloved cottage, torn apart and swept away by storm surge.

"This is our first day back. We have been on the east coast since we evacuated," Tara Oakes said. "I think I'm still a little numb, just a little shocked maybe. It's a little overwhelming when you look around."

As military helicopters continue to survey from the air in between heavy rain and thunderstorms, the work goes on down below. People sift through their belongings, pushing the debris to the edges of oncebeautiful beach-side streets. Many of the quaint cottages destroyed were built in the 1950s and 1960s. They are now in ruin, awaiting demolition.

On the edge of the main road is a make-shift meal distribution site run by World Central Kitchen, known for assembling on scenes of disasters and giving to people in desperate need.

"It's difficult. It's strained. You have no access to electricity, water. You have a lot of the local agencies setting all that up right now. But when you are dealing with a one-lane road, you are running into gridlock nearly all the time," said Oliver Rubey with World Central Kitchen.

Rubey said it's all about trying to manage chaos right now.

"There is a lot of need. One of my duties is getting food out there to the people who find this site inaccessible," he said.

The convoys of residents, heavy machinery and emergency vehicles continue making their way across the battered island. And though the imagery seems hopeless, the mood is optimistic.

"We are back, and we are here. We are not going anywhere, and most people who have been here the same or longer are the same way," Mike Oakes said. "We will rebuild here."