Fort Lauderdale unveils $500M plan aimed at protecting Florida city from flash flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After flash flooding devastated Fort Lauderdale in the spring, city officials decided to accelerate work on critical infrastructure aimed at mitigating the risk of such a disaster in the future.

The Florida city’s infrastructure currently handles 3 inches of rainfall within 24 hours. On April 12, however, 26 inches of rain fell in one day and caused flash flooding across the city.

"It was like a nightmare," one Fort Lauderdale resident told FOX Weather multimedia journalist Brandy Campbell. "I can see the water going up and up above my knees, and I was like, ‘Okay, what should I do?’"

Many other residents had their neighborhoods flooded, drivers became stranded, and the city’s major airport shut down for nearly two days.

With a plan titled "Fortify Lauderdale," officials hope to tackle the flooding problem on multiple fronts. Some issues include stormwater needs, sewage, freshwater investment and traffic.

"Everything that has to do with the infrastructure of the city, because for so many years we have neglected our infrastructure," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis.

In addition to making the city more resilient against flooding, Trantalis said the Fortify Lauderdale plan will also make the city more resilient to the impacts of climate change. The plan will cost up to $500 million in stormwater infrastructure in over 17 neighborhoods over the next decade.

Another investment of $200 million is currently underway. It is addressing tidal flooding and stormwater runoff in eight neighborhoods across Fort Lauderdale.