Watch: Aerial video shows widespread damage in Florida after likely tornado

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – A state of emergency was declared in Holmes County, Florida, after a likely tornado tore across the area over the weekend, and aerial video is providing a dramatic look at the damage left behind.

Extreme weather has been reported along portions of the Gulf Coast in the Southeast, including reports of waterspouts in the Destin and Pensacola Beach areas.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an apparent tornado impacted several areas in the northwestern section of the county Saturday, causing "severe damage to homes and property."

Officials said at least 18 homes and other structures were damaged. At least one injury was reported.

A video recorded from a helicopter flying over impacted areas showed damage to several structures, numerous downed trees and debris strewn across the area.

On Sunday afternoon, officials said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in the county.

"This declaration will aid in cleanup efforts on private property and bring additional state resources to assist our local crews in helping citizens recover from the damage," officials at the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

In addition, the Florida State Guard has been activated and is sending personnel and equipment to assist with storm cleanup.