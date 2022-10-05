Railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian shut down major supply lines in Southwest Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers, Florida, until suddenly, the train tracks disappear in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River.

That bridge is just one of many that are now gone after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to a report from FOX 13 Tampa.

It's one of at least six railroad bridges that were washed away by Hurricane Ian and shut down one of the major supply lines into Fort Myers and Naples. The railroad supplied most of the propane to the region, and much of the plywood and drywall needed to rebuild after the devastation.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

next Image 1 of 23

prev next Image 2 of 23

prev next Image 3 of 23

prev next Image 4 of 23

prev next Image 5 of 23

prev next Image 6 of 23

prev next Image 7 of 23

prev next Image 8 of 23

prev next Image 9 of 23

prev next Image 10 of 23

prev next Image 11 of 23

prev next Image 12 of 23

prev next Image 13 of 23

prev next Image 14 of 23

prev next Image 15 of 23

prev next Image 16 of 23

prev next Image 17 of 23

prev next Image 18 of 23

prev next Image 19 of 23

prev next Image 20 of 23

prev next Image 21 of 23

prev next Image 22 of 23

prev Image 23 of 23

"Six (bridges) that we know of," said Rob Fay, a railway vice president. "As best we can tell, we've lost three over the Caloosahatchee (River)."

Ian also took out bridges over the Peace River. The rail yard north of Arcadia is also underwater.

"It's unlike anything we've ever seen," said Fay.

He said engineers would need to make more inspections, but he estimates it could take $10 million or more to repair or rebuild the 100-mile line between Arcadia and Naples.

The Seminole Gulf Railway is known for its dinner theater train, but the freight line is a critical loss for the Fort Myers and Naples areas, where thousands of homes are damaged and in dire need of materials hauled by the railway.

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER RESCUED AFTER FLOODING DESTROYS BRIDGE, WASHES AWAY PATROL CAR

"We bring in a lot of plywood, dimensional lumber, drywall, rebar, materials to make concrete, and rock for roadbeds," said Fay. They also transported much of the LP Gas for the region. He said one rail car could carry about the same amount of materials as four semi-trucks.

I-75 flooded last week, and it continues to be jammed with people and supplies headed for Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples.

Seminole Gulf Railway is asking the Federal Railroad Administration for help. Fay believes that with government help, temporary repairs could be made to get the trains rolling again in Southwest Florida.

"We do have some immediate temporary measures in place to divert traffic to our Sarasota division," said Fay.

FEARING DEATH, PRAYING FOR A MIRACLE: SANIBEL ISLAND WOMAN SURVIVES IAN'S HISTORIC WRATH

But the freight sent to Sarasota has to be unloaded off the train and onto trucks to reach Fort Myers and Naples. Fay believes restoring the railway would be an essential step toward rebuilding areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.