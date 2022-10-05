Railroad bridges washed away by Hurricane Ian shut down major supply lines in Southwest Florida

Hurricane Ian destroyed at least six railroad bridges in Southwest Florida, and that has shut down major supply lines. FOX 13 Tampa reporter Lloyd Sowers has the report.
SARASOTA, Fla. - Video footage from a drone follows the Seminole Gulf Rail line near Fort Myers, Florida, until suddenly, the train tracks disappear in the middle of the Caloosahatchee River.
That bridge is just one of many that are now gone after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to a report from FOX 13 Tampa.
A photo showing one of several railroad bridges that were washed away by Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.
(Seminole Gulf Railway / FOX 13 News)
It's one of at least six railroad bridges that were washed away by Hurricane Ian and shut down one of the major supply lines into Fort Myers and Naples. The railroad supplied most of the propane to the region, and much of the plywood and drywall needed to rebuild after the devastation.
A resident walks past debris on Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Research firm Enki Holdings LLC pegs the economic cost of Hurricane Ian at $60 billion to $70 billion, based on damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as the cost of reconstruction and longer-term knock-on effects including the disruption in tourism.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)
Image 2 of 23
Ron Latta's boat is seen in a stand of magroves in Fort Myers, Florida, on Oct. 3, 2022.
( )
Image 3 of 23
A destroyed house is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida on October 1, 2022.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
Image 4 of 23
Homes and vehicles submerged in water in a flooded neighborhood following Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
(Brian Carlson / Bloomberg)
Image 5 of 23
A vehicles wheels peek out of the water after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
(Joe Raedle)
Image 6 of 23
An aerial picture taken on September 30, 2022 shows a destroyed trailer park in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
Image 7 of 23
Part of a destroyed mobile home park is pictured in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 8 of 23
People clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida on September 30, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 9 of 23
A destroyed house at San Carlos Maritime Park following Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
(Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)
Image 10 of 23
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
(Joe Raedle)
Image 11 of 23
Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(JOSEPH AGCAOILI/AFP)
Image 12 of 23
Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(JOSEPH AGCAOILI/AFP)
Image 13 of 23
A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 14 of 23
Boat are partially submerged at a marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022.
(GIORGIO VIERA/AFP)
Image 15 of 23
Hurricane Ian's impact on Naple's ares
(Naples Police Department)
Image 16 of 23
SARASOTA, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Wind gusts blow across Sarasota Bay as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida this afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with wind speeds over 140 miles per hour in some areas.
(Sean Rayford)
Image 17 of 23
SARASOTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Palm trees blow in the wind from Hurricane Ian on September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a likely Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
( )
Image 18 of 23
Wind blows palm trees ahead of Hurricane Ian in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on September 28, 2022.
(RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP)
Image 19 of 23
Tornadoes were said to have flipped this plane as Hurricane Ian neared Florida.
(Photos courtesy Tom Pandas/TourHelicopter.com)
Image 20 of 23
Tornadoes were said to have flipped this plane as Hurricane Ian neared Florida.
(Photos courtesy Tom Pandas/TourHelicopter.com)
Image 21 of 23
Tornadoes were said to have flipped this plane as Hurricane Ian neared Florida.
(Photos courtesy Tom Pandas/TourHelicopter.com)
Image 22 of 23
Tornadoes were said to have flipped this plane as Hurricane Ian neared Florida.
(Photos courtesy Tom Pandas/TourHelicopter.com)
Image 23 of 23
The Salty Crab Bar and Grill sustains heavy damage after Hurricane Ian.
(Salty Crab Bar & Grill)
"Six (bridges) that we know of," said Rob Fay, a railway vice president. "As best we can tell, we've lost three over the Caloosahatchee (River)."
Ian also took out bridges over the Peace River. The rail yard north of Arcadia is also underwater.
"It's unlike anything we've ever seen," said Fay.
He said engineers would need to make more inspections, but he estimates it could take $10 million or more to repair or rebuild the 100-mile line between Arcadia and Naples.
The Seminole Gulf Railway is known for its dinner theater train, but the freight line is a critical loss for the Fort Myers and Naples areas, where thousands of homes are damaged and in dire need of materials hauled by the railway.
Ron Latta rode out the fury of Hurricane Ian in his boat.
"We bring in a lot of plywood, dimensional lumber, drywall, rebar, materials to make concrete, and rock for roadbeds," said Fay. They also transported much of the LP Gas for the region. He said one rail car could carry about the same amount of materials as four semi-trucks.
I-75 flooded last week, and it continues to be jammed with people and supplies headed for Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples.
Satellite images show before and after the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Seminole Gulf Railway is asking the Federal Railroad Administration for help. Fay believes that with government help, temporary repairs could be made to get the trains rolling again in Southwest Florida.
"We do have some immediate temporary measures in place to divert traffic to our Sarasota division," said Fay.
But the freight sent to Sarasota has to be unloaded off the train and onto trucks to reach Fort Myers and Naples. Fay believes restoring the railway would be an essential step toward rebuilding areas heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.