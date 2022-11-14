Florida mom fights for life after being crushed by truck, tree during Hurricane Nicole

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life after being pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole.

As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Florida last week, Julie Tindel, an Orange City woman, ran out to her truck to get medication when a tree was knocked down, crushing her.

"It was just a freak accident. I don’t understand it," said Tindel's mom, Shelly Tindel. "She was just getting medication and in an instant, her life changed, but she’s alive, and I want her to stay that way."

Shelly Tindel said her daughter's leg was amputated from the hip down, and her pelvis was shattered.

"She lost all her leg," Shelly Tindel said. "They took her leg right off when she got here and the surgeon made a quick judgment call to save her life. Now, she’s fighting to keep it."

Hurricane Nicole is being blamed for at least five deaths in Central Florida. Two people were electrocuted in Orange County and two others died in a car crash during the storm. In Volusia County, a man died in his docked yacht in Cocoa.

The family set up a donation page if you would like to help.