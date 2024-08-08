Florida ER doctor uses paddleboard to commute to work during Debby

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Emergency room Dr. Meghan Martin had to take an unconventional approach to reach her hospital when Debby flooded her home and left her stranded.

"I knew I had to get to work. You can't close an emergency department even if there's a storm," Martin said.

Her car was a mile away from her flooded home. So, she proceeded to make her way to her vehicle by paddleboarding through the floodwater.

Her experience during Debby is just one of many she shares to educate others about storm safety and general health concerns on social media.

For example, in her video about floodwater, she noted the dangers of touching or wading through it as it can contain hazardous waste and dangerous objects.

When she ventured through floodwater to make her way to work, she noted how she made sure to clean herself of floodwater.

Showing her followers her journey also showed the dedication she has to her profession.

"I knew what I signed up for when I signed up for emergency medicine," she said. "It's more than a job. It really is a lifestyle."