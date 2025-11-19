Volcanic eruption at Indonesia's Mount Semeru sends ash over 6,500 feet into the sky, threatening air traffic

SURABAYA, Indonesia – Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupted Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. local time, sending ash more than 6,500 feet into the air, according to data from the country's Center for Volcanology.

The eruption was ongoing as of Wednesday evening local time.

The Center warned people to stay at least 5 miles away from the volcano due to potential hot ash clouds or lava flows. Ejected pyroclastic rocks are possible 1.5 miles away from Mount Semeru's peak, according to the warning.

There's no word on any injuries resulting from the eruption.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, which is responsible for the airspace around Southeast Asia, issued a Volcanic Ash Advisory for air traffic stating that the eruption is posing an immediate threat to aviation.

Mount Semeru is the highest volcano on the island of Java and is one of the region's most active volcanoes, according to the Smithsonian Insititution's Global Volcanism Project.

Check for updates on this developing story.