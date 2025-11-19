Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Volcanic eruption at Indonesia's Mount Semeru sends ash over 6,500 feet into the sky, threatening air traffic

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, which is responsible for the airspace around Southeast Asia, issued a Volcanic Ash Advisory for air traffic stating that the eruption is posing an immediate threat to aviation.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
FILE - April 17, 2025 Indonesia's North Sulawesi province's volcanology agency reports Wednesday that the Ruang volcano has erupted multiple times, causing the evacuation of at least 800 people due to spewing lava and ash clouds into the sky.

Watch: Hundreds evacuated after multiple eruptions of Indonesia's Ruang volcano

FILE - April 17, 2025 Indonesia's North Sulawesi province's volcanology agency reports Wednesday that the Ruang volcano has erupted multiple times, causing the evacuation of at least 800 people due to spewing lava and ash clouds into the sky.

SURABAYA, Indonesia – Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupted Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m. local time, sending ash more than 6,500 feet into the air, according to data from the country's Center for Volcanology.

The eruption was ongoing as of Wednesday evening local time.

SEE IT: LAVA SHOOTS NEARLY 1,500 FEET HIGH DURING KILAUEA VOLCANO'S EXPLOSIVE 35TH EPISODE

Image of ash at Mount Semeru after Wednesday's eruption.

(MAGMA Indonesia / FOX Weather)

The Center warned people to stay at least 5 miles away from the volcano due to potential hot ash clouds or lava flows. Ejected pyroclastic rocks are possible 1.5 miles away from Mount Semeru's peak, according to the warning.

There's no word on any injuries resulting from the eruption.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center, which is responsible for the airspace around Southeast Asia, issued a Volcanic Ash Advisory for air traffic stating that the eruption is posing an immediate threat to aviation.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • FILE - This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.  ((Photo by Dwi Sasongko/Xinhua via Getty Images))

  • FILE - This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.
    Image 2 of 2

    This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Semeru, as seen from Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia.  ((Photo by Dwi Sasongko/Xinhua via Getty Images))

Mount Semeru is the highest volcano on the island of Java and is one of the region's most active volcanoes, according to the Smithsonian Insititution's Global Volcanism Project.

Check for updates on this developing story.

Tags
Loading...