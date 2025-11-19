Search
Extreme Weather
Developing: Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego erupts, Volcanic Ash Advisory in effect

According to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Project, Volcan de Fuego — which translates to Volcano of Fire — is one of Central America's most active volcanoes, with frequent eruptions recorded since the 1500s.

FILE - Nov. 1, 2025 Volcan de Fuego in southern Guatemala kicked off Halloween by lighting up the early morning sky with explosions and lava bursts.

Timelapse footage shows volcano erupting in Guatemala

FILE - Nov. 1, 2025 Volcan de Fuego in southern Guatemala kicked off Halloween by lighting up the early morning sky with explosions and lava bursts.

ANTIGUA, Guatemala – Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, one of Central America's most active volcanoes, erupted late Tuesday night, according to the country's seismology institute.

WATCH: EXPLOSIONS, LAVA BURSTS FROM VOLCANO LIGHT UP THE NIGHT SKIES IN GUATEMALA

  Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, on March 10, 2025.
    FILE - Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, on March 10, 2025. (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

  Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, on March 10, 2025.
    FILE - Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, on March 10, 2025. (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

  Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, on March 10, 2025.
    FILE - Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department some 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, on March 10, 2025. (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

  Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometres southwest Guatemala City on March 10, 2025.
    FILE - Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometres southwest Guatemala City on March 10, 2025.  (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

  Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometres southwest Guatemala City on March 10, 2025.
    Fuego volcano erupts as seen from Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, some 65 kilometres southwest Guatemala City on March 10, 2025. (JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The seismology institute said that people heard a loud explosion during the eruption and molten rock or lava might have reached vegetation zones on the volcano. There's no word on other immediate impacts.

The U.S. National Weather Service's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center issued a Volcanic Ash Advisory for Guatemala said volcanic ash emissions are likely to continue given recent activity.

"What are the odds?' the photographer posted on Instagram. He and a crowd of people who flocked to watch the Volcan de Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupt, were treated to quite a light show. Lightning struck the top of the volcano and you can hear the crowd react.

Crazy video: Lightning strikes erupting volcano in Guatemala

"What are the odds?' the photographer posted on Instagram. He and a crowd of people who flocked to watch the Volcan de Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupt, were treated to quite a light show. Lightning struck the top of the volcano and you can hear the crowd react.

Check for updates on this developing story.

