Developing: Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego erupts, Volcanic Ash Advisory in effect

ANTIGUA, Guatemala – Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego, one of Central America's most active volcanoes, erupted late Tuesday night, according to the country's seismology institute.

The seismology institute said that people heard a loud explosion during the eruption and molten rock or lava might have reached vegetation zones on the volcano. There's no word on other immediate impacts.

The U.S. National Weather Service's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center issued a Volcanic Ash Advisory for Guatemala said volcanic ash emissions are likely to continue given recent activity.

According to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Project, Volcan de Fuego — which translates to Volcano of Fire — is one of Central America's most active volcanoes, with frequent eruptions recorded since the 1500s.

