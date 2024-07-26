Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Texas, the second in less than a week

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the central Texas town of Hermleigh at 9:28 a.m. local time on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency noted the epicenter of the earthquake was nearly 11 miles north-northeast of Hermleigh and hit at a depth of about 2 miles.

Shaking was felt far from the epicenter, including reports from 100 miles away and more in cities such as Lubbock to the northwest and Midland to the southwest.

After the quake hit, two aftershocks occurred. One measured at a magnitude 3.2, striking at 9:40 a.m. about 10 miles northeast of Hermleigh and at a depth of about 0.8 miles. The other was a magnitude 2.7, striking at 10:44 a.m. at the same location and at a depth of 2 miles.

The agency said there is a 54% chance of at least another aftershock measuring a magnitude of 3 within the next week.

Local reports say there have been no injuries or damage caused by the quakes.

This comes after another earthquake struck about 10 miles northeast of Hermleigh on Tuesday. According to the USGS, it measured at a magnitude of 4.9.