Earthquake in Nepal kills at least 69 people, reports say

JAJARKOT, Nepal – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northwestern Nepal on Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and reports said dozens of people were killed.

Citing local officials, Reuters reported that at least 69 people are dead, and dozens more are injured. The death toll is expected to rise.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center of Nepal registered the earthquake as a magnitude 6.4. It was then followed by three aftershocks within 50 minutes, registering at magnitudes 4.5, 4.2 and 4.3, respectively.

7 FACTS ABOUT EARTHQUAKES

The epicenter of the earthquake and its aftershocks were detected in the district of Jajarkot, according to the NEMRC.

Nepal's prime minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that security agencies have been mobilized to respond to the disaster.

"Preparations are being made to send medicine, medical personnel and a helicopter to rescue the injured," a translation of the message read.

Home to the Himalayas, Nepal is no stranger to seismic activity.

According to the USGS, the country is located between the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. The collision of the two plates over tens of millions of years produced some of the world's most gargantuan mountains, such as Mount Everest.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This tectonic movement makes the region vulnerable to earthquakes, floods and landslides, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development.