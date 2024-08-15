Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Southern California Thursday morning

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook Southern California Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 9:39 a.m. local time, with the epicenter located about 4 miles west of Lake Elsinore, which lies some 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles, and occurred at a depth of nearly 5.5 miles. The shaking was reportedly felt in parts of the Los Angeles metro area.

An aftershock with a magnitude of 3.0 shook the area less than a minute afterward.

This is the second earthquake felt in the Los Angeles area this week, with a magnitude 4.4 quake rattling the region on Monday at around 12:20 p.m. local time.

A report from FOX 11, citing seismologist Lucy Jones, noted that 13 earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater have occurred in Southern California this year.

This number exceeds the average number of five earthquakes per year over the past 20 years in Southern California, but is closer to the average number of 4.0-magnitude quakes per year over the past 90 years.