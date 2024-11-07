Search
Earth experiencing warmest year on record – again, scientists say

The record warmth is no surprise. After experiencing the warmest January, NOAA said there was a 99% chance 2024 would once again hit the hot milestone like 2023. October virtually seals the deal that 2024 will be the warmest on record.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
FILE – Global temperatures in April 2024 were 1.32 Celsius above the 20th century average, marking the 11th month in a row for record temperatures on Earth.  00:43

FILE – NOAA: April 2024 was Earth's warmest on record

FILE – Global temperatures in April 2024 were 1.32 Celsius above the 20th century average, marking the 11th month in a row for record temperatures on Earth. 

For the second year in a row, climate scientists are "virtually certain" that 2024 will be another record-warm year for Earth.

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service announced October was the second-warmest October globally after last year, running about 0.8 degrees Celsius (1.44 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 30-year average for October. These averages are based on the ERA5 dataset, which uses billions of measurements taken by spacecraft, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

For the past 10 months, the average global temperature anomaly has been 0.71 degrees Celsius (1.28 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 30-year average, the highest on record for this period. 

Copernicus said October virtually seals the deal that 2024 will be the warmest on record. To not hit this climate record, above-average temperatures would have to be non-existent globally for the remainder of the year. 

A beautiful sunset and clear blue sky over Krakow's UNESCO Market Square, as Southern Poland and Krakow experience a heat wave with temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius this week, on August 28, 2024, in Krakow, Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The latest climate data comes as the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, is set to begin on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

"After 10 months of 2024, it is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the warmest year on record and the first year of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels according to the ERA5 dataset," Deputy Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service Samantha Burgess said. "This marks a new milestone in global temperature records and should serve as a catalyst to raise ambition for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29."

Annual global surface air temperature anomalies (°C) relative to 1850–1900 from 1940 to 2024. The estimate for 2024 is provisional and based on data from January to October.

Annual global surface air temperature anomalies (°C) relative to 1850–1900 from 1940 to 2024. The estimate for 2024 is provisional and based on data from January to October. Data source: ERA5. (Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service /ECMWF.)

Climate scientists are not surprised by the record warmth. After experiencing the warmest January, NOAA said there was a 99% chance 2024 would once again hit the hot milestone like 2023. This year also broke 2023's hottest day on record when the average planetary temperature reached 17.15 degrees Celsius (62.87 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 22.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service noted above-average temperatures across most of Europe and northern Canada and well-above-average temperatures over the central and western U.S., northern Tibet, Japan and Australia

Copernicus also monitors sea-surface temperatures, which remain "unusually high over many regions," according to the climate group. October's average sea-surface temperature was 20.86 degrees Celsius (69.54 degrees Fahrenheit), the second highest on record for the month, just 0.10 degrees Celsius (0.18 degrees Fahrenheit) below last year.

People flocked to the coastline at Crescent Bay Beach to try to beat the heat during a record heat wave on September 7, 2024 in Laguna Beach, California.

People flocked to the coastline at Crescent Bay Beach to try to beat the heat during a record heat wave on September 7, 2024 in Laguna Beach, California. The week-long record-breaking heat wave blanketed Southern California with triple-digit highs throughout the region. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

