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Dust storm causes several multi-car crashes, shuts down highway in eastern Washington

A Dust Storm Warning was in effect for Spokane County, Washington, through mid-morning on Wednesday.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Strong, gusty winds picked up dust on Colorado highways, leading to traffic backups, highway closures and even a semi getting blown over. Video from Jefferson County, Colorado shows some of the impacts.  00:23

FILE: Semi truck topples over due to extreme winds, dust in Colorado

Strong, gusty winds picked up dust on Colorado highways, leading to traffic backups, highway closures and even a semi getting blown over. Video from Jefferson County, Colorado shows some of the impacts. 

SPANGLE, Wash.– A state highway in the town of Spangle, Washington, was shut down on Wednesday morning due to multi-car crashes caused by a dust storm.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), U.S. 195 was closed in both directions between Cheney-Spokane Road and Watt Road in Spangle because of the crashes. 

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The department said high winds were picking up dust, leading to several crashes.

Car crash reported on I-90 East in Washington state.

(WSDOT East / FOX Weather)

A Dust Storm Warning was in effect for Spokane County, Washington, through 10:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

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Dust cloud over US 195 in Spangle.

Dust cloud over US 195 in Spangle. 

(@WSDOT_East/X)

The FOX Forecast Center said winds up to 50 mph were possible, with less than a quarter-mile visibility through the warning.

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WSDOT said to avoid the area, as a detour had not yet been set up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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