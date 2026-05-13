Dust storm causes several multi-car crashes, shuts down highway in eastern Washington

SPANGLE, Wash.– A state highway in the town of Spangle, Washington, was shut down on Wednesday morning due to multi-car crashes caused by a dust storm.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), U.S. 195 was closed in both directions between Cheney-Spokane Road and Watt Road in Spangle because of the crashes.

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DUST STORM ALERT!



The high winds are kicking up dust south of Spokane. You can see the cloud of dust in this image from our traffic camera in Spangle. We are getting reports of multiple collisions due to poor visibility in the area. Please slow down and consider delaying travel pic.twitter.com/eoqN6hvmrN — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 13, 2026

The department said high winds were picking up dust, leading to several crashes.

A Dust Storm Warning was in effect for Spokane County, Washington, through 10:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

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The FOX Forecast Center said winds up to 50 mph were possible, with less than a quarter-mile visibility through the warning.

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WSDOT said to avoid the area, as a detour had not yet been set up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.