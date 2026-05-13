Waymo recalls more than 3,500 self-driving cars after defect allows vehicle to drive into flooded roadway

Waymo, one of the largest self-driving car companies, is recalling more than 3,500 vehicles after a defect allowed a car to drive into a flooded roadway during torrential rainfall in San Antonio last month. The vehicle was empty at the time and no one was hurt.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, there were two Flash Flood Warnings in effect in the San Antonio area on April 20, both of which were tagged with a "Considerable" threat.

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Automated rain gauges and storm reports to the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a rapid water rise in low-lying areas and there was at least one swift-water rescue northeast of San Antonio International Airport.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledged Waymo's voluntary recall of 3,791 vehicles on May 1.

The defect in certain 5th and 6th Generation Automated Driving Systems may allow cars to slow, but still drive through flooded roads and standing water on higher speed roadways, according to the NHTSA recall filing.

The company said it is working to improve vehicle response to "untraversable flooded lanes."

"We are working to implement additional software safeguards and have put mitigations in place, including refining our extreme weather operations during periods of intense rain, limiting access to areas where flash flooding might occur," a Waymo spokesperson told FOX Weather.

"Waymo provides over half a million trips every week in some of the most challenging driving environments across the U.S.," the spokesperson said.

According to NHTSA, all affected vehicles received an interim update by April 20.

San Antonio International Airport received 4.42 inches of rain on April 20, marking their third-wettest single day in April on record.

Check back for updates on this developing story.