Watch: 'Mini tornado' of dust overtakes little league softball game in Illinois

MORRIS, Ill.– A group of young softball players and their families got stuck in the middle of a dust devil in Illinois over the weekend.

A video recorded Saturday by Perri Lynn Stansberry showed her 7-year-old daughter playing catcher in the game. Stansberry told Storyful it was her daughter's first time playing catcher.

Stansberry and her family continue to cheer on the little girl as a big cloud of dust kicks up on the field.

The large dust devil quickly shrouded the field in a thick layer of dust, almost disguising the player up to bat.

"Close your eyes! Close your eyes!" Stansberry said from behind the camera.

The softball players and the coaches standing on the field all turn away from the dust and hold their hands over their eyes.

Strong winds accompanied the dust devil, and a loud clatter can be heard in the background as some softball bats that were propped up against the fence get knocked over.

The dust devil dissipates after a few seconds, bringing everything back into view.

Stansberry moved past the fence afterward to make sure everyone on the team was all right.

"Are you OK girls?" she asked the players on the field, all between the ages of 6 and 8.

Stansberry told Storyful that the girls were "excited" by the "mini tornado."