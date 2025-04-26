Watch: Dust devil causes chaos at Montana track meet

WHITEWATER, Mont.– A dust devil that spun up at a track meet in Montana had people running for cover on Thursday.

A video taken by Pierre D Bibbs showed a large dust devil picking up dirt and other objects next to a dirt path where several people were standing.

"Holy crap," Bibbs said, as the dust devil spun around, sending people fleeing. "Oh my gosh!"

As the video continues, the dust devil picks up a large white canopy and tosses it into the air.

People duck and run, trying to get away from the dust.

The dust devil continues spinning around for about 25 seconds, before dissipating into thin air.

Bibbs told Storyful that no one was hurt, but some canopies and tracksuits were tossed around by the dust devil.

WHAT IS A DUST DEVIL?

Dust devils commonly develop on dry, hot days with clear skies, according to the National Weather Service . They are usually small columns of rotating wind , made clear by the dust and debris picked up, the NWS said.