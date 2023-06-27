High fire risk in Southwest forces trail closures at national park in Texas

The combination of dry brush and favorable weather conditions for wildfires has caused authorities to issue their annual warning for those who like to enjoy the outdoors.

Many communities in the Southwest and West Texas are under fire alerts due to the threat that gusty winds and low humidity can cause fires to rapidly grow before being brought under control.

Staff at Guadalupe Mountains National Park say they’ve taken their annual precautionary measures of closing parts of the West Texas site to help limit the potential for wildfires.

The National Park Service estimates that 85 percent of wildland fires around the country are sparked by humans.

Common causes stem from unattended campfires, debris burning, cigarettes and cases of arson.

DEADLY, HISTORIC HEAT WAVE GRIPPING SOUTH EXPANDS TO MIDWEST WITH 71 MILLION UNDER HEAT ALERTS IN 13 STATES

According to the Guadalupe Mountains National Park staff, the closure of many of the campgrounds and hiking trails will hopefully reduce the threat of a fire developing and burning out of control.

The closures are expected to last until monsoon rains pick up, which typically starts in earnest in mid to late summer.

The Southwest monsoon season officially began on June 15 and lasts into September.

In 2022, the annual rains were historic, with many communities reporting one of their top ten wettest events in history.

SEE THE EXTREME WEATHER VISITORS AT NATIONAL PARKS EXPERIENCE

In addition to the threat of wildfires, rangers are cautioning visitors about extreme heat with temperatures well over the century mark.

At Big Bend National Park along the Rio Grande, a fourteen-year-old boy and his father were reported to have died during a heat-related emergency.

The NPS said the family was hiking on a trail with little shade and a temperature of 119 degrees.

The FOX Forecast expects extreme heat and fire weather will likely remain issues through the next several days.