Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world

Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.

The three volcanoes are located in Hawaii, Chile and Russia.

And while the United States Geological Survey says that even though Mauna Loa is showing signs of heightened unrest, there are no signs that the volcano is at risk for an immediate eruption.

However, scientists fear the Shiveluch volcano in Russia is threatening a powerful eruption.

Hawaii: Mauna Loa

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor the world ' s largest volcano , which is showing signs of heightened unrest.

Mauna Loa is one of seven volcanoes that make up the terrain of the Big Island of Hawaii, and experts are using a variety of monitoring instruments to keep watch over the volcano for telltale signs of any precursors leading to an eruption.

Despite hundreds of small-magnitude earthquakes and changes in terrain, the United States Geological Survey reports no signs that the shield volcano is at risk for an immediate eruption.

"Mauna Loa is not erupting, and there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time. Monitoring data show no significant changes within the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa continues to be in a state of heightened unrest, as indicated by increased earthquake activity and inflation of the summit. The current unrest is most likely being driven by renewed input of magma 2–5 miles beneath Mauna Loa's summit," the USGS stated in a recent update .

Chile: Villarrica Volcano

Chile's National Geology and Mining Service said that as of November 24, the Villarrica volcano has been spewing gas, and lava has reached the surface during increased volcanic activity.

Drone footage high above the volcano showed the volcano smoldering and spewing gas from within the snow-covered peak. A small pool of lava can also be seen inside.

Vulcanologist for the Sernageomin's South Andes Volcanic Observatory Carlos Cardona said small explosions of rocks and gas around the volcano's crater are expected.

Russia: Shiveluch Volcano

The Shiveluch Volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula in eastern Russia has been "extremely active" as of November 26 and is threatening a powerful eruption, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team.

Shiveluch is one of the region's largest volcanoes and reaches a height of 10,771 feet. It's also one of the most active, with an estimated 60 substantial eruptions over the last 10,000 years.

According to NASA, the last time the Shiveluch Volcano had a powerful eruption was in 2007.