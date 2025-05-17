Drone video shows extensive tornado damage in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Daylight Saturday morning revealed the extent of tornado damage in St. Louis after the twister devastated parts of the city early Friday evening, leaving five dead and 38 injured.

Drone footage shot over the northwest side of the city shows Centennial Christian Church with a missing steeple and parts of its roof collapsed.

People can be seen in front of the church picking up and clearing some of the brick and rubble the tornado had blasted off of the church.

The damage extends well beyond the building, as a 70-year-old woman died after getting trapped inside when the tornado struck and destroyed the church.

"It’s devastating to hear that someone died from the church," St. Louis resident Maurice Jones told FOX Weather. "We’re all just trying to put life back together at this point."

Dozens of other homes nearby could be seen without their roofs, exposing families to the elements. They were part of at least 5,000 homes in St. Louis that experienced some type of storm damage, according to St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer.

"The area is just hard-hit from this, and I really don’t know how to recover from this," Jones said to FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne.

At least 7 people in Missouri were killed during the storm, with at least 14 others in Kentucky passing away when the storm later charged through the Bluegrass State.