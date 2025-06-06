Watch: Drone captures extent of flooding in Lubbock after severe storms

LUBBOCK, Texas – Severe weather swept through the Southwest on Thursday, causing power outages and flooded streets in Texas.

The storm traveled more than 80 miles, producing its first tornadoes around Causey, New Mexico , and not giving up before reaching Lubbock, Texas, during the evening hours, where most of the impacts were felt.

In Lubbock, Flash Flood and Tornado warnings were issued for Thursday afternoon and evening.

Drone video from Thursday shows the extent of flooding across parts of the city.

In the video, lightning flashes across a darkened sky as a large truck drives through several feet of floodwater toward an on-ramp to a highway.

The City of Lubbock said the storm caused damage to buildings, debris in roadways and severely flooded streets.

More drone video captured more of the extent of the flooding, as water lapped along neighborhood streets, like mini rivers.

As the video continues through the neighborhood, cars sit parked in the floodwaters.

In other parts of the neighborhood, the flooding extends onto sidewalks.

For the most part, it appears the homes and buildings in the neighborhood remained safe from the flooding.

However, some damaged homes and toppled trees were reported on the west side of town as a possible tornado blew through. Emergency managers reported one person was injured. The town of Smyer clocked a wind gust of 109 mph.

The city of Lubbock said roughly 1,400 people were without power after the storms on Thursday evening. Since then, power appears to have been restored to most of the county.