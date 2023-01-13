Search

Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Drone video in Alabama, Georgia shows vast destruction after deadly tornado outbreak

A tornado outbreak in the South wrapped roofs around power poles in Griffin, Georgia, and caused widespread destruction in Selma, Alabama, including at a church daycare.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Drone video shows widespread damage in Selma, AL after large tornado swept through

SELMA, Ala. Video showing the aftermath of large, extremely dangerous tornadoes that swept through the South on Thursday illustrates the power of the twisters, which left small structures and cars thrown about like toys.

The severe weather outbreak turned deadly Thursday, with damage reported in nine states across the South. Video and photos in Alabama, where at least seven were killed during the outbreak, show why the state was the hardest hit.

Drone video taken the morning after the severe weather shows widespread destruction in Selma, Alabama.

At least one tornado touched down in Selma, ripping through businesses and a church daycare and flipping cars. 

  • Storm damage near downtown Selma, Alabama on January 12, 2023.
    Storm damage near downtown Selma, Alabama on January 12, 2023. (@Tributarybattle / Twitter)

  • Storm damage near downtown Selma, Alabama on January 12, 2023.
    Storm damage near downtown Selma, Alabama on January 12, 2023. (@Tributarybattle / Twitter)

  • Daycare damaged by a tornado
    Daycare damaged by a tornado in Selma, AL (Amanda McCloud)

  • Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV)
    Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV) ( )

    Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV) ( )

  • Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV)
    Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV) ( )

  • Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV)
    Storm damage in Butts County, Georgia following a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. (Image credit: WAGA @BrookeZaunerTV) ( )

  • The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event.
    The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event. (Image: @UGAGriffin/Twitter ( )

  • The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event.
    The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event. (Image: UGA) ( )

  • The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event.
    The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event. (Image: UGA) ( )

  • The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event.
    The University of Georgia Griffin campus suffered significant damage to large trees and several buildings on campus during the Jan. 12, 2023 severe weather event. (Image: UGA) ( )

  • Daycare damaged by a tornado
    Daycare damaged by a tornado in Selma, AL (Amanda McCloud)

  • Daycare damaged by a tornado
    Daycare damaged by a tornado in Selma, AL (Amanda McCloud)

    A tornado is said to have caused damage in Griffin, Georgia, on Thursday.  (Amanda Phillips/Tik Tok)

  • Photo from inside a Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia on January 12, 2023.
    Photo from inside a Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia on January 12, 2023. (FOX 5 viewer)

  • Photo from inside a Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia on January 12, 2023.
    Photo from inside a Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia on January 12, 2023. (FOX 5 viewer)

The tornado outbreak also killed at least two people in Georgia, including a 5-year-old boy.

Spalding County in Georgia was one of the state's hardest-hit areas, where the University of Georgia Griffin campus, homes and businesses sustained damage.

Drone video taken by FOX 5 Atlanta shows homes and businesses in Griffin the day after the twister touched down in the area south of Atlanta.

TORNADO EMERGENCY RARELY ISSUED: WHAT IS IT?

Roofs remained wrapped around power poles along a main road in Griffin as drivers navigated around the wreckage.

Drone video from WAGA Atlanta shows the path of destruction left by tornadoes in Griffin after a severe weather outbreak left at least one person dead in Georgia and caused damages in nine states across the South.  02:38

Done video shows aftermath of tornado in Griffin, Georgia

Drone video from WAGA Atlanta shows the path of destruction left by tornadoes in Griffin after a severe weather outbreak left at least one person dead in Georgia and caused damages in nine states across the South. 

The roof of a Hobby Lobby store in Griffin was blown off during the tornado, and cement blocks were left strewn about the day after the storm. The center of the store was ripped open, leaving a gaping hole in the roof.

Aerial views of a Hobby Lobby store damaged in Griffin, Georgia after a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023.

Aerial views of a Hobby Lobby store damaged in Griffin, Georgia after a severe weather outbreak on Jan. 12, 2023. 

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Georgia Power crews continue to work to restore power after nearly 100,000 in the Atlanta area lost power during the peak of the severe weather. 

National Weather Service teams continue to survey the damaged areas across multiple states to determine the strength, path and number of tornadoes that struck the region during the outbreak.

